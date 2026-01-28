Trump Shares Skepticism Over Ilhan Omar Being Sprayed at Town Hall: 'I Think She's a Fraud'

Tuesday night’s bizarre attack on leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, did not draw a lot of sympathy from President Donald Trump.

Interviewed by ABC correspondent Rachel Scott, Trump shrugged off the news of the incident at a Minneapolis town hall, in which a man sprayed an unknown substance at Omar while she was denouncing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

And Trump even suggested Omar herself was behind it.

Just spoke to Pres. Trump. I asked him if he had seen the video of Rep. Omar being attacked and sprayed by a substance. “No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president said. I… — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 28, 2026

“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud,” Trump said, according to Scott. “I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

As of Wednesday morning, very little is known about the incident.

According to Newsweek, the man arrested in the attack was identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, a 55-year-old Minnesota resident with a social media history of criticizing Democrats and supporting Trump.

“Following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September, Kazmierczak changed his profile picture to a photo of Trump speaking at a Turning Point USA event,” Newsweek reported.

“A couple of weeks later, he changed it to a photo of Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, being comforted by Trump.”

The liquid Kazmierczak allegedly sprayed, using a syringe, was not identified, but it smelled strongly of vinegar, Newsweek reported, citing the Associated Press.

Kazmierczak is facing a charge of third-degree assault, according to CBS News.

While Trump’s assessment of the attack doesn’t appear to reflect the circumstances (although Trump wasn’t the only one who was suspicious), it does underscore the animosity between the White House and the leftist political wing Omar represents.

Omar, who has her own dodgy immigration history, has been fiercely critical of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

A Somali immigrant, she has been fiercely defensive of the Somali population of Minnesota, which is largely the center of the multi-billion-dollar social services fraud scandal that’s rocking the state — and effectively ended a run by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for a third term.

And as a longtime member of the leftist “Squad” in the House, she has been a headline-grabbing critic of Trump going back to his first term.

Trump, meanwhile, has made no secret of his distaste of Omar, repeatedly suggesting that she be sent back to Somalia.

“I met the head of Somalia, did you know that?” Trump told reporters in September.

“And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said, ‘I don’t want her.’”

