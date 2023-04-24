Trump Shares His Solution for Ending School Shootings - And He Says It Would Only Take 5% of Teachers

In the wake of virtually any school shooting, watch how quickly the woke faction starts talking about how we need to trample the Second Amendment.

Sometimes, in fairness, it takes a little bit longer — in particular if there’s any kind of angle involving bigotry that can be pushed first. But, if that’s not the case — especially if that doesn’t quite work in the leftists’ favor, as in when the suspected school shooter was a woman who identified as a man and the target was a Christian school — the topic quickly turns to how guns can be taken away.

To former President Donald Trump, however, the issue is how quickly we can get guns into schools — and into the hands of trained teachers.

In an interview with Breitbart after his April 14 speech to the National Rifle Association’s annual gathering in Indianapolis, Trump said that if he is elected, his plan to stop school shootings would involve giving “teachers that are very good with firearms” the right to carry on campus — and it wouldn’t take very many of them to put an end to mass shootings in schools, he said.

During the speech itself, Trump called school shootings “a spiritual problem.”

“It’s a scandal and a tragedy that year after year Democrats in Washington continue to hold common sense school safety measures hostage to their radical gun control agenda, which in virtually all cases would do nothing to prevent attacks by demented and disturbed individuals,” he said.

“Our country has been chock-full of guns for centuries and there was no talk of massacres of school children until around the year 2000. That’s when it really started. They started talking about it,” Trump said.

“This is not a gun problem. This is a mental health problem. This is a social problem. This is a cultural problem. This is a spiritual problem.”



In an interview with Breitbart conducted just after the speech but only published Sunday, Trump said fixing the issue could involve arming merely 5 percent of teachers.

“More than anything else, it’s mental health and a lot of it is caused by drugs — the drugs are flowing in” through illegal immigration and an open southern border, Trump said.

“We had it down to about a 32-year-low at the border. I heard today they’re 10 times higher than just three years ago. Can you imagine that? But I think more than anything else it’s mental health, by far. And a lot of that mental health is caused by drugs.”

During the speech, he pledged to “create a new tax credit to reimburse any teacher for the full cost of a concealed carry firearm and training from highly qualified experts [who are] better,” something he elaborated on during the interview with Breitbart.

“So you have teachers that are military vets — and I’m talking about people that know how to handle firearms, because that’s a talent,” Trump said.

“Police officers. But you have teachers that are very good with firearms. You don’t need many. I would say 5 percent — that would be a lot. You could never hire that many security guards. They have every bit as much talent in many cases — they’re champion shooters and everything else.”

He went on to say that if the teachers “qualify at a very high level, I would let them take arms in with them. They also have the added asset of loving the students. They love the students. So if they qualify I would have them take arms in with them. In addition, I would have armed security at the front doors et cetera, but you would stop it. If people thought that randomly the teachers have guns, they wouldn’t go into the schools.

“You let everyone know that a lot of teachers are going to have guns — some people say 15 percent, but I would say 5 percent is enough. If some wacko thinks that some of these teachers they’re going to walk into have guns and they’re expert and really know how to use them, you’re not going to have a problem anymore. They’re not going to have to use them.”

It’s a solution that individual school districts have started to embrace in the wake of the Nashville shooting. Last week, the River Valley Local School District in central Ohio announced it would join 21 others in the Buckeye State that allow teachers to carry on campus in the name of security.

“Our schools will no longer be soft targets and unprotected,” said superintendent Adam Wickham, according to the Marion Star. “Most active shooter events occur in areas of ‘gun free zones’ or with minimal safety measures in place. We want to ensure our schools will not be soft targets.

“As a rural community, response times can often be minutes away in the event of an active shooter. The use of armed staff in our buildings can potentially save lives by providing a more immediate response to the threat.”

And, if Donald Trump gets back in the White House, he’s going to incentivize it. That’s a far cry from the gun-grabbing, counterproductive measures that the Democrats and establishment media endorse in the wake of any mass shooting.

It’s a proposal other Republican candidates — be it for the White House or for any other high office — should begin to trumpet every time the left proposes taking guns away from everyone but those with bad intentions.

