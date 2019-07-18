SECTIONS
Trump Shares Touching Moment with Special Olympics Athlete Whose Parents Died

By Joe Setyon
Published July 18, 2019 at 12:13pm
President Donald Trump shared a touching moment Thursday with a Special Olympics athlete who was visiting the White House, according to a report.

The president, along with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, were meeting with members of Team USA’s delegation to the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

Team USA performed exceedingly well in the March games, taking home 71 gold, 60 silver and 72 bronze medals.

During the team’s Oval Office meeting with Trump, one child talked about having parents who had died, according to the White House media pool report.

“They’re proud of you,” the president said.

“They’re looking down on you and they see gold.”

The Trumps and Pences were also presented with Team USA jerseys.

“What you have done is incredible,” the president told the athletes. “All those medals.”

While reporters were present for the event, Trump didn’t want the athletes to become nervous.

“Don’t get nervous in front of the press,” Trump told the athletes, prompting the room to burst into laughter.

“When you won all those medals you weren’t nervous. You’re so focused on winning, right?” he added.

The president also said he’d asked Karen Pence to represent the United States at future Special Olympics events.

“This is probably the highest honor I will ever have as second lady,” she responded, according to the media pool report.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







