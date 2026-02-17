Trump Shares Tribute to Jesse Jackson, Who 'Could Not Stand' Obama

President Donald Trump shared a lengthy tribute to Jesse Jackson on Tuesday in which he disclosed that the late Democratic Party activist “could not stand” former President Barack Obama.

Jackson died in the early morning hours at 84, according to his family.

NBC News reported that Jackson passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

No cause of death was immediately given, but Jackson revealed in 2017 that he had Parkinson’s disease.

“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said in a statement.

Left-wing race activist Al Sharpton said “our nation lost one of its greatest moral voices” and praised Jackson as a man who “carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice.”

In a post on his Truth Social page, Trump shared details of his personal relationship with Jackson.

“I knew him well, long before becoming President,” Trump wrote.

“He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts.’ He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 08:28 AM EST 02.17.26 pic.twitter.com/X6GU7sWFyv — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 17, 2026

Trump also defended himself against critics who have labeled him as bigoted since he announced his first run for president as a Republican.

“Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way,” he wrote.

Trump said he “provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street.”

He added that he “Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try.”

Trump also said he “Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved.”

The president then offered a revelation about Jackson and the country’s first black president.

“He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand,” Trump wrote.

Trump closed his message by offering condolences to Jackson’s family.

“He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!”

