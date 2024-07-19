Thomas Matthew Crooks had overseas accounts that remain a puzzle as the FBI investigates the motive behind the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, according to a Republican congressman.

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida offered few details as he revealed the presence of the accounts during a Thursday interview with Jesse Watters of Fox News.

“And, oh, by the way, some other things are coming out, like the shooter had three encrypted accounts overseas at the same time we’re having an Iranian plot,” Waltz said.

Waltz was referring to reports that emerged after the shooting that an Iranian plot had been identified in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

A report on CNN indicated that intelligence about the threat was shared with Trump’s security team.

“So, I mean, there is, I think, this is going to go much broader, much deeper,” he said.

Watters probed for details.

“Now, what we know, and this was on the briefing we just received, he had three encrypted overseas accounts the FBI is trying to get into,” Waltz said.

“Well, we know that they were based in servers overseas. And so you’ve got to work over there with the FBI liaisons overseas to start getting into them through their authorities,” Waltz said when Watters asked what kind of accounts Waltz was talking about.

When asked if he thought Crooks could be linked to a foreign plot, Waltz responded, “Well, we know the Iranians have been trying for years, not only him, but everybody, Pompeo and others, involved in the Soleimani strike,” referring to the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.

“And we also know, it’s finally come out, many of us have been fighting this for years, that they pulled National Security Advisor O’Brien’s detail completely away. He’s had to go to his own private security and local law enforcement,” he said.

Waltz said more details will emerge.

“So there is all kinds of issues here, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it starting on Monday,” he said.

On Tuesday, National Security Council representative Adrienne Watson downplayed any foreign role in the attempted assassination, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“At this time, law enforcement has reported that their investigation has not identified ties between the shooter and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic,” she said.

The Mail also reported that FBI officials are uncertain whether a message posted on a gaming platform was actually from Crooks.

According to information shared at a briefing for senators on Wednesday night, a poster believed to be Crooks posted a message on Steam, a platform where video game enthusiasts communicate.

“July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,” the post read, according to Fox News.

