A former Army sniper made a CNN host queasy by suggesting that the possibility of a setup in Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump should not be automatically ruled out.

Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida, a former Army sniper, noted that all of what appear to have been errors that took place Saturday could be something else.

“Bottom line is that this is massive negligence to the point of me speculating on what was intentional and what wasn’t,” Mills had said Sunday, according to Real Clear Politics.

On Monday, after CNN host Kate Bolduan asked about that comment, Mills said a thorough investigation is needed to settle the issue.

“You know, it almost seems to me, I think that the investigation is necessary at this point within Congress, not just the FBI, not just others,” Mills said in a video posted to X.

“You know, I look back at — I’m thinking all right, you know, for an individual, if you looked at the escalations and how they are trying to approach him. Let’s just say that it was like, ‘OK, first we want to censor and silence you, then we want to indict and imprison you, now are attempting to kill you,’” he said.

“Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa, let’s slow down,” Bolduan interjected.

“I’m hearing two things from you: I don’t want to jump ahead of things, but I’m also hearing you jumping ahead of things,” she said.

“Well actually, I’m just looking at all the different possible capabilities,” Mills said.

“One of the things as a military member … one of the things as a person who has run in the special operations communities before, one of the people who’s actually done this is that you look at all the potential analysis, right?” he said.

“Dial it back. Do not blame this on Joe Biden,” Bolduan said.

“Well, actually, I didn’t say Joe Biden,” Mills said.

“Who’s the ‘they’ then? Let’s be very specific.” Bolduan said.

“That’s what the investigation has to do,” Mills said.

“Was it local law enforcement that had made the mistakes, or was there something to it? Was there other types of things that we need to be analyzing or looking at and providing analysis?” he said.

“My point is that when something so significant, you’re talk about something that hasn’t happened in decades, right? My point is this: From a perspective of someone who has actually conducted these, these are not difficult advances. … This is about looking at your surroundings,” he said, listing off critical parts of a checklist to protect a speaker at an event — such as Trump’s Saturday rally.

“So you are saying this is so basic, that how big this screw-up was, that’s what’s leading your brain down this road?” Bolduan said.

“That’s exactly right,” Mills replied.

