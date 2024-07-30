Share
Trump Shooting Witness Whose Phone Was Confiscated by FBI Releases Harrowing New Footage

 By Bryan Chai  July 30, 2024 at 1:04pm
New footage of the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is raising new questions — adding to a growing list of mysteries surrounding the deadly ordeal.

While there are still plenty of unanswered questions, there are some generally accepted facts surrounding the event.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, in an attempt to shoot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounded three (including Trump) and killed one.

The former president was clipped on his right ear, after which government counter snipers killed Crooks.

Just about everything else outside of those facts has been a hazy question mark, which likely played some role in the abrupt resignation of now-former Secret Service director Kim Cheatle.

Some of the questions that remain unanswered:

That last question has been an especially contentious one, and this newest video is likely to add yet another point of contention.

WARNING: The following clips contains language and imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.

In a video purportedly taken by rallygoer Dave Stewart, this new footage shows a minutes-long difference between when the sniper was identified as a threat and when Trump was taken off the fairground stage.

The video claims Stewart had his phone taken by the FBI, before having it returned. That, in turn, allowed him to post a longer clip on social media platform X.

Both clips show that, with Trump still clearly speaking and on-stage, the security detail was reacting to something on its radar.

A couple of minutes later, the video picks up what was likely the counter snipers firing back and killing Crooks.

Should more people lose their jobs over the Trump assassination attempt?

For many online, the lackadaisical pace at which Trump was secured left much to be desired.

Conservative pundit Benny Johnson took to X to lambast the new video.

“New footage of Trump assassination reveals that law enforcement SURROUNDED Thomas Crooks with weapons drawn and were clearing people from the area and yet TRUMP was allowed to REMAIN ON-STAGE in clear view of assassin?!?” Johnson posted.

He added: “This is completely criminal.”

A quick glance at some of the comments under Johnson’s post showed that many considered this an “inside job.”

With Cheatle’s departure, Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. was the one who was grilled Tuesday over these issues during a congressional hearing.

