Trump Shoots Down 'Highly Fabricated, Fake News' Report About His Actions on Iran

President Donald Trump on Tuesday poured a scathing denunciation over allegations he was carrying an olive branch to Iran as Israel pummels Tehran.

“I have not reached out to Iran for ‘Peace Talks’ in any way, shape, or form,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table – Would have saved a lot of lives!!!” Trump wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.17.25 05:20 AM EST pic.twitter.com/ksWsMI7mS3 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 17, 2025

Trump also castigated French President Emanuel Macron for what Trump said was a leak to the media.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.17.25 01:15 AM EST pic.twitter.com/k0JMyK9Har — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 17, 2025

Do you trust the mainstream media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (169 Votes)

The United States has so far refrained from offensive action in the conflict that began Friday when Israel launched a devastating attack on Iran.

Multiple reports have framed Iran as seeking peace talks and a ceasefire, with some reports putting Trump and the U.S. in the thick of those negotiations.

So far, both diplomatic and military options remain open, with a U.S. carrier strike force and other military assets ordered to the Middle East.

As noted by Axios, American participation in the conflict is critical for Iran, because the United States has bombs that could reach underground to destroy subterranean Iranian nuclear facilities that were built deep underground to ensure they would be out of range of the type of attack Israel has launched.

Trump has refused to rule out or commit to any options, as noted by The New York Times.

On Monday, he said Iran should not target U.S. troops or facilities, saying, “We’ll come down so hard, it’d be gloves off.”

Trump also refused to rule out dispatching envoys to the region for talks, but added, “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate” with Iran.

After leaving the G7 meeting in Canada and returning to Washington, Trump said, “I’m not looking for a ceasefire, we’re looking at better than a ceasefire,” according to the Guardian.

Trump said he wants “an end, a real end, not a ceasefire,” that would involve a “complete give-up” by Iran.

In a Monday interview, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said offensive action is not currently in the U.S. playbook, according to The Washington Post.

“What it looks like right now is that we’re vigilant. We’re prepared,” Hegseth said. “And, we’ve messaged consistently from the beginning that we’re in the region to defend our people and our assets.”

Hegseth cautioned that “people are reading into a lot of aspects right now.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.