Share
News
Then-first ladyJill Biden, left, appeared to have an intense conversation with then-President-elect Donald Trump inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris before a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral on Dec. 7.
Then-first ladyJill Biden, left, appeared to have an intense conversation with then-President-elect Donald Trump inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris before a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral on Dec. 7. (Ludovic Marin - pool - AFP /Getty Images)

Trump Shoots Down Jill Biden Conspiracy Theory: 'She's Certainly Involved'

 By Jack Davis  April 17, 2025 at 11:43am
Share

Former first lady Jill Biden was among former President Joe Biden’s handlers, according to President Donald Trump.

But in a new interview, Trump said he does not believe that Jill Biden wielded the autopen used to sign presidential documents.

A report in the New York Post earlier this year claimed that an unnamed Biden aide used an autopen to sign official documents without other aides knowing whether Biden actually approved the actions.


The report said that, according to one of two unnamed former aides, the staff member in question would say he was doing what “the boss” wanted, but no one dared ask if this was true.

Trump was asked in an interview with Fox Noticias whether he believed Jill Biden might have used her authority to have documents signed with the autopen.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

Trump said Jill Biden “was certainly involved, because he gave her the last meeting to preside over with the Cabinet.”

Trump was referring to the former president’s final Cabinet meeting, where Jill Biden took a major role in outlining women’s initiatives. That September event was the first Cabinet meeting Biden had held in nearly a year, and one of very few he held throughout his presidency.

Do you think Jill Biden was secretly running the White House?

Trump said the Biden White House had multiple voices that directed policy.

“They [the Biden administration] had a lot of bad people. They had a lot of radical left lunatics in there, and I think he was perfect. He was perfect for them because he didn’t have a clue,” Trump said.

The autopen, which mimics the president’s signature, has been a suspect in pardons Biden issued on Dec. 30, 2024, the Oversight Project said in March in a post on social media platform X.

Autopen use became a significant issue because of widespread concerns about the former president’s mental acuity, and whether Biden knew what was being signed.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said in a post on X that he wants the Department of Justice to investigate whether Biden’s deluge of executive orders and pardons that marked the final weeks of his presidency came at a time when Biden had no idea what he was signing.

Related:
Trump Emergency Request Works - Supreme Court Schedules Rare Hearing

“I am demanding the DOJ [investigate] whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey posted. “If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void.”

In his post, Bailey attached a copy of a letter he wrote to Michael Horowitz, the inspector general of the Department of Justice.

In the letter, Bailey said there were “ profound reasons to suspect that Biden’s staff and political allies exploited his mental decline to issue purported presidential orders without his knowing approval.”

Bailey wrote Horowitz that assuming staff authored Biden’s slew of pardons and orders “would explain why the Biden administration’s orders were aggressively much farther to the left than any previous President. If in fact Biden’s staffers were exploiting his mental decline, those orders are null and void.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Thomas Massie Under Fire After He Sounds the Alarm on Real ID Laws Trump Wants
Trump Shoots Down Jill Biden Conspiracy Theory: 'She's Certainly Involved'
Billionaire Harvard Council Member Resigns After Being Accused of Shocking Hamas Ties
Democrat's Stunt to Retrieve Man from El Salvador Ends with Embarrassing Dud
ICE Arrests Owner of Popular Restaurant After Ties to Foreign Government Confirmed
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation