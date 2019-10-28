Trump Shown the Ultimate Disrespect by Booing MLB Fans at World Series: 'Lock Him Up'

If there was ever any doubt that Washington is a Democratic town, Sunday night took care of that.

When President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were recognized by the announcer while attending Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park, they were treated to a resounding chorus of “boos” from an overwhelmingly liberal audience — and even a few chants of “lock him up.”

(For what it’s worth, The Nationals then went on to get skunked by the visiting Houston Astros, 7-1. The Astros now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.)

As CBS reported, the incident started at the end of the third inning as the announcer started to introduce service members who were in attendance.

The crowd cheered as some members of the military were shown on the stadium Jumbotron, but the reception quickly changed when the Trumps appeared on the screen.

Check it out here:

To the Trumps’ credit, both the president and the first lady smiled gamely through the rude reception — obviously they’d been expecting something along these lines.

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

The chants of “lock him up” weren’t nearly as widespread, possibly coming from a section that had been prepared for the occasion.

Still, NBC, of course, managed to capture them.

And the Democratic dissing didn’t stop there.

Some enterprising Trump opponents got a “Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate, about as prominent a place at a ballpark as could be found.

“Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate tonight pic.twitter.com/trBa9Irx3H — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) October 28, 2019

Liberals, naturally, were giddy over the public displays of disrespect for the president. Some of the social media responses were almost embarrassing — literally, “I’m never going to be able to fall asleep tonight” kind of stuff.

But this one, from a Trump supporter, had the perfect answer.

As long as middle America is happy, that’s all that matters. The liberal swamp of DC isn’t a concern 😉 — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) October 28, 2019

There was no doubt a big part of the crowd was against Trump at Nationals Park on Sunday — as well as the large entourage of prominent Republican lawmakers who accompanied him to the game.

There’s also no doubt that a huge part of the country is very much for Trump — and for many of them, the opposition he gets in D.C. just proves the point.

The rest of the country will get a chance to vote on the matter in November 2020.

Those liberals who booed Trump better hope their candidate does better than the Nationals did on Sunday.

