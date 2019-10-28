SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Trump Shown the Ultimate Disrespect by Booing MLB Fans at World Series: 'Lock Him Up'

×
By Joe Saunders
Published October 28, 2019 at 8:17am
Print

If there was ever any doubt that Washington is a Democratic town, Sunday night took care of that.

When President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were recognized by the announcer while attending Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park, they were treated to a resounding chorus of “boos” from an overwhelmingly liberal audience — and even a few chants of “lock him up.”

(For what it’s worth, The Nationals then went on to get skunked by the visiting Houston Astros, 7-1. The Astros now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.)

As CBS reported, the incident started at the end of the third inning as the announcer started to introduce service members who were in attendance.

The crowd cheered as some members of the military were shown on the stadium Jumbotron, but the reception quickly changed when the Trumps appeared on the screen.

TRENDING: Kanye’s New Rules for 6-Year-Old Daughter Are a Revolt Against the Modern World

Check it out here:

To the Trumps’ credit, both the president and the first lady smiled gamely through the rude reception — obviously they’d been expecting something along these lines.

The chants of “lock him up” weren’t nearly as widespread, possibly coming from a section that had been prepared for the occasion.

Still, NBC, of course, managed to capture them.

RELATED: Idaho Farmers Band Together To Help Fellow Farmer Save Potato Crop from Early Freeze

And the Democratic dissing didn’t stop there.

Some enterprising Trump opponents got a “Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate, about as prominent a place at a ballpark as could be found.

Liberals, naturally, were giddy over the public displays of disrespect for the president. Some of the social media responses were almost embarrassing — literally, “I’m never going to be able to fall asleep tonight” kind of stuff.

But this one, from a Trump supporter, had the perfect answer.

There was no doubt a big part of the crowd was against Trump at Nationals Park on Sunday — as well as the large entourage of prominent Republican lawmakers who accompanied him to the game.

There’s also no doubt that a huge part of the country is very much for Trump — and for many of them, the opposition he gets in D.C. just proves the point.

The rest of the country will get a chance to vote on the matter in November 2020.

Those liberals who booed Trump better hope their candidate does better than the Nationals did on Sunday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Pelosi Feels the Pressure, Schedules Impeachment Vote She Swore She Didn't Need
Cops Give Trump Roar of Approval After Blistering Comparison of Smollett and Impeachment 'Scam'
Hillary 'Feels That God Put Her on the Earth' To Run for President: Ex-Clinton Adviser
Trump Shown the Ultimate Disrespect by Booing MLB Fans at World Series: 'Lock Him Up'
Parents of Slain Baghdadi Victim Eternally Grateful to Trump, Wish Obama Could Have Been So 'Decisive'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×