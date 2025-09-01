Trump Shows Up for Golf, Shatters Unfounded Rumors of His Death

Remember how the libs spent years ignoring the shriveled-up corpse in the White House that was former President Joe Biden? These same leftist knuckleheads fell into a crazed frenzy late last week after President Donald Trump briefly disappeared from the limelight.

The rumors started on Thursday with speculation that President Trump was sick in some way, which the lefty kooks argued would explain why he hadn’t been seen in public since … Tuesday.

Biden used to be not be seen for long stretches at a time, but OK!

Coinciding with this ridiculous rumor was separate gossip about a bruise seen on President Trump’s hand:

Donald Trump reveals visibly dark bruise without cover-up during today’s Oval Office briefing. pic.twitter.com/lScNp0JlPL — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 25, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has already repeatedly explained the bruise away by attributing it to Trump shaking the hands of Americans: “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

Sadly, this explanation has failed to penetrate the extremely thick skulls of leftists, who have continued to indignantly proclaim that something is up.

The childish speculation reached a fevered pitch on Thursday when USA Today published an interview with Vice President J.D. Vance.

In the interview, the vice president praised the president’s health but also said that he personally was ready to take over if, “God forbid,” a tragedy of some type occurred.

“I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.” he said.

“If, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” the vice president added.

This perfectly innocuous remark triggered the floodgates, with leftists swarming out of their parents’ basements to basically screech, “Ahah, this is undeniable proof that Trump is dead, hooray!”

Donald Trump is dead! Our long national nightmare is finally over 🥳 — Visions of Halcyon (@schoonerz) August 30, 2025

That’s right, Trump being MIA for TWO DAYS and having a bruise on his arm was enough to convince leftist nutters that he was kaput.

By Friday, the hashtag #TrumpIsDead had gone mega viral on X, attracting tens of thousands of demented tweets from leftists.

But as usual, leftists were completely wrong, and Trump wasn’t dead — he was just awfully busy.

On Friday, for example, he participated in an extensive, “full-fledged” interview with The Daily Caller.

🚨 UPDATE: Not only is President Trump alive and well, but Democrats flat-out LIED that Trump went absent on Friday as evidence he was “terminally ill…” …the Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese did a full-fledged INTERVIEW with Trump Friday, and he was spotted outside the Rose… pic.twitter.com/HduqlcrA1z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 30, 2025

And on Saturday, the president reportedly went golfing.

He was “spotted by pool reporters in a white polo, black pants, and signature red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat on the way to his Virginia golf club,” according to CNN.

BREAKING: Trump isn’t dead, he’s playing golf. You’re all idiots and I hope you have a bad day pic.twitter.com/XBAdqy1L6O — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 30, 2025

So there you have it. Feel embarrassed yet, lefties? Of course not, because you people are capable of neither embarrassment nor shame.

Trump supporters meanwhile have been unable to get their minds around the fact that leftists are capable of being this obtuse.

“Donald Trump doesn’t appear in public for two days. The left: He’s dead!” one Trump-supporting critic posted in mockery of the left.

“Joe Biden doesn’t put a complete sentence together in 4 years. The left: He’s the smartest and greatest president we’ve ever had!” the critic added.

Donald Trump doesn’t appear in public for two days. The left: He’s dead! Joe Biden doesn’t put a complete sentence together in 4 years. The left: He’s the smartest and greatest president we’ve ever had! — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) August 30, 2025

Exactly! Either they are that obtuse, or they’re so damned desperate for a win that this is all the Democrats have left in their bag of tricks: conspiracy theories and death wishes.

Either way, it’s pathetic — but so is the Democratic Party and its continually-sinking poll numbers!

