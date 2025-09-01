Share
Commentary
After a few days without a public appearance, President Donald Trump, right, was seen walking to the golf course with his granddaughter Kai Trump, center, at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday.
Commentary
After a few days without a public appearance, President Donald Trump, right, was seen walking to the golf course with his granddaughter Kai Trump, center, at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

Trump Shows Up for Golf, Shatters Unfounded Rumors of His Death

 By V. Saxena  September 1, 2025 at 4:05am
Share

Remember how the libs spent years ignoring the shriveled-up corpse in the White House that was former President Joe Biden? These same leftist knuckleheads fell into a crazed frenzy late last week after President Donald Trump briefly disappeared from the limelight.

The rumors started on Thursday with speculation that President Trump was sick in some way, which the lefty kooks argued would explain why he hadn’t been seen in public since … Tuesday.

Biden used to not be seen for long stretches at a time, but OK!

Coinciding with this ridiculous rumor was separate gossip about a bruise seen on President Trump’s hand:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has already repeatedly explained the bruise away by attributing it to Trump shaking the hands of Americans: “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

Sadly, this explanation has failed to penetrate the extremely thick skulls of leftists, who have continued to indignantly proclaim that something is up.

The childish speculation reached a fevered pitch on Thursday when USA Today published an interview with Vice President J.D. Vance.

Is Trump the most publicly visible president?

In the interview, the vice president praised the president’s health but also said that he personally was ready to take over if, “God forbid,” a tragedy of some type occurred.

“I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.” he said.

“If, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” the vice president added.

This perfectly innocuous remark triggered the floodgates, with leftists swarming out of their parents’ basements to basically screech, “Ahah, this is undeniable proof that Trump is dead, hooray!”

Related:
Girl Whines Her Birthday's Ruined After She's Fired for Telling World That Trump Is Dead

That’s right, Trump being MIA for TWO DAYS and having a bruise on his arm was enough to convince leftist nutters that he was kaput.

By Friday, the hashtag #TrumpIsDead had gone mega viral on X, attracting tens of thousands of demented tweets from leftists.

But as usual, leftists were completely wrong, and Trump wasn’t dead — he was just awfully busy.

On Friday, for example, he participated in an extensive, “full-fledged” interview with The Daily Caller.

And on Saturday, the president reportedly went golfing.

He was “spotted by pool reporters in a white polo, black pants, and signature red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat on the way to his Virginia golf club,” according to CNN.

So there you have it. Feel embarrassed yet, lefties? Of course not, because you people are capable of neither embarrassment nor shame.

Trump supporters meanwhile have been unable to get their minds around the fact that leftists are capable of being this obtuse.

“Donald Trump doesn’t appear in public for two days. The left: He’s dead!” one Trump-supporting critic posted in mockery of the left.

“Joe Biden doesn’t put a complete sentence together in 4 years. The left: He’s the smartest and greatest president we’ve ever had!” the critic added.

Exactly! Either they are that obtuse, or they’re so damned desperate for a win that this is all the Democrats have left in their bag of tricks: conspiracy theories and death wishes.

Either way, it’s pathetic — but so is the Democratic Party and its continually-sinking poll numbers!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Fact Check: Did Vanity Fair Just Release a New Cover Featuring Melania Trump?
Trump Shows Up for Golf, Shatters Unfounded Rumors of His Death
Kristi Noem Lays Out What's Next for Kilmar Abrego Garcia After He's Arrested by ICE
Trump Set to Sign Executive Order to Eliminate DC's 'Disaster' Bail Policy: Report
Explainer: Why English Officials Keep Tearing Down Their National Flag
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation