Trump Shows off for the Media, Hits One Deep at New Golf Course Then Takes Hilarious Shot at Biden

President Donald Trump poked fun at what he said was former President Joe Biden’s comparatively lackluster golf swing after he unveiled his new Trump golf course in Scotland.

Trump capped a five-day trip in the country, which also included meetings with leaders of European political entities, by opening the course alongside his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The commander-in-chief even hit a shot with his driver for the media.

“Please welcome onto the tee, the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump!” ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/kyq5Y5Wijg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 29, 2025



When answering questions from journalists on Air Force One after the event, he made mention of his drive, juxtaposing it with the golf prowess, or lack thereof, possessed by his predecessor.

“Did you get to see my drive on the first hole? Pretty long, pretty long,” Trump emphasized.

“That’s no Joe Biden, let me tell you. That’s not Biden, right? That was a good drive,” he added.

🚨 ‘THAT’S NO JOE BIDEN!’: President Trump says on Air Force One that his golf swing in Scotland was STRONG. “Did you get to see my drive on the first hole? Pretty long. Pretty long. That’s no Joe Biden, let me tell you. That’s no Biden, right? pic.twitter.com/nkapVfMExq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2025



But that was not even the first time Trump has very publicly called Biden’s golf skills into question.

During what turned out to be their only debate of the 2024 election cycle, golf came up alongside a discussion of the two candidates’ age.

“I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way,” Trump told the country.

“And I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards,” Trump said of Biden.

In response, Biden insisted, “I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap, which, when I was vice president, down to a 6.”

He added, “I told you before I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?”

Donald Trump and Joe Biden get into an argument over golfing skills during the Presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/guuYjcLUSn — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2024

Trump voiced doubt in Biden’s claim, perhaps more than any other assertion made that night.

“That’s the biggest lie, that he’s a 6 handicap, of all,” Trump remarked.

