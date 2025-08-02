Share
President Donald Trump swings his golf club at the Trump International Golf Links on July 29, 2025 near Aberdeen, Scotland.
President Donald Trump swings his golf club at the Trump International Golf Links on July 29, 2025 near Aberdeen, Scotland. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Shows off for the Media, Hits One Deep at New Golf Course Then Takes Hilarious Shot at Biden

 By Michael Austin  August 2, 2025 at 7:30am
President Donald Trump poked fun at what he said was former President Joe Biden’s comparatively lackluster golf swing after he unveiled his new Trump golf course in Scotland.

Trump capped a five-day trip in the country, which also included meetings with leaders of European political entities, by opening the course alongside his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The commander-in-chief even hit a shot with his driver for the media.


When answering questions from journalists on Air Force One after the event, he made mention of his drive, juxtaposing it with the golf prowess, or lack thereof, possessed by his predecessor.

“Did you get to see my drive on the first hole? Pretty long, pretty long,” Trump emphasized.

“That’s no Joe Biden, let me tell you. That’s not Biden, right? That was a good drive,” he added.


But that was not even the first time Trump has very publicly called Biden’s golf skills into question.

Is Trump a better golfer than Biden?

During what turned out to be their only debate of the 2024 election cycle, golf came up alongside a discussion of the two candidates’ age.

“I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way,” Trump told the country.

“And I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards,” Trump said of Biden.

In response, Biden insisted, “I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap, which, when I was vice president, down to a 6.”

He added, “I told you before I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?”

Trump voiced doubt in Biden’s claim, perhaps more than any other assertion made that night.

“That’s the biggest lie, that he’s a 6 handicap, of all,” Trump remarked.

