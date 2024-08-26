Trump Shows Up to Pay Respects on Anniversary of 13 Americans Killed in Afghanistan, Kamala Defends Biden-Harris Admin Policy

Power-hungry elites in the Democratic Party despise ordinary Americans, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Alas, thanks to a diabolical establishment media that runs cover for them, they no longer need to pretend otherwise.

For proof, consider the very different ways in which former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris marked the three-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

As one would expect, Trump appeared in person at Arlington National Cemetery.

In fact, Trump not only paid his respects to the fallen service members but also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony. A brief clip posted to the social media platform X captured one moment from the ceremony:

Meanwhile, neither Harris nor President Joe Biden bothered to make an appearance.

One X user called Harris’s absence “utterly disqualifying.”

POWERFUL moment with President Trump visiting Arlington this morning. 13 service members died as a result of Kamala “Last in the Room” Harris’ botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Trump visits Arlington while Kamala won’t say their names. That’s utterly disqualifying. Vote Trump. pic.twitter.com/pJrs6SOi9d — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) August 26, 2024

Instead, Harris issued a boilerplate statement filled with platitudinous expressions of mourning that also included praise of herself and Biden.

“As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war. Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones. I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people and the homeland,” Harris’s statement read in part.

The Biden-Harris administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal remains perhaps the most catastrophic and humiliating episode in recent U.S. history.

Earlier this month, for instance, Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban marked the third anniversary of its return to power with a parade featuring U.S. military equipment left behind by the Biden-Harris administration.

JUST IN: 🇦🇫 🇺🇸 The Taliban held a military parade using United States military equipment that was left behind after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. This parade marks the third anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power in the nation. pic.twitter.com/oZzg0RuAo5 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) August 14, 2024

By her own reckoning, Harris cannot escape accountability for that disaster.

In fact, in an interview with CNN, the vice president acknowledged that she was the last person in the room with Biden when he made the decision about the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Kamala Harris was the last person in the room during the Afghanistan withdrawal. She said she was “comfortable” with her decision that led to 13 Americans dying 3 years ago. Never forget the 13 heroes who lost their lives and never forget who the last person in the room was. pic.twitter.com/UVz5rbKwKZ — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) August 26, 2024

On X, social media users responded to Harris’s statement by reminding her of her earlier admission of culpability.

“Unfortunately, your post exists in the context of you and Joe being responsible for this tragedy. Trump is at their memorial service right now btw. Where are you, Miss VP?” YouTuber Blaire White wrote.

Unfortunately, your post exists in the context of you and Joe being responsible for this tragedy. Trump is at their memorial service right now btw. Where are you, Miss VP? — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) August 26, 2024

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump repeated and amplified his oft-stated criticism.

Was the Afghanistan withdrawal one of the biggest debacles of the Biden-Harris administration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (811 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

“This is the third anniversary of the BOTCHED Afghanistan withdrawal, the most EMBARRASSING moment in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote.

The former president also bemoaned the cost of what he called “Gross Incompetence.”

“13 DEAD American soldiers, hundreds of people wounded and dead, AMERICANS and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF MILITARY EQUIPMENT LEFT BEHIND,” Trump wrote.

Of course, thanks to the corrupt establishment media, many Americans will not even hear about the anniversary.

“THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA REMAINS SILENT IN ORDER TO PROTECT THE WORST ADMINISTRATION IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!” Trump wrote.

In sum, the anniversary of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal reminds us of two things.

First, establishment politicians like Harris obviously care nothing for ordinary Americans, including service members.

Second, thanks to their media minions, establishment politicians like Harris no longer have to pretend to care.

Above all, Harris’ absence from the wreath-laying ceremony illustrates her confidence that her media allies will shield her from criticism.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.