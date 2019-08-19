Trump Shreds 'Different' Fox News: 'There's Something Going on at Fox'

On Sunday, President Donald Trump bemoaned the current state of affairs at Fox News, saying he’s “not happy with Fox.”

Trump met the media for a free-wheeling, 30-minute question-and-answer session Sunday in Morristown, New Jersey, before returning to Washington.

Among the questions was one about a Fox News poll released last week that showed him losing in head-to-head contests against any of four top Democratic presidential contenders: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. In the poll, Biden topped Trump 50 percent to 38 percent. Sanders had a 48 percent to 39 percent edge over Trump, while Warren was shown beating Trump 46 percent to 39 percent and Harris winning 45 percent to 39 percent, Fox News reported.

Trump’s Sunday questioner asked the president about the poll that “showed you underwater.”

“Fox is a lot different than it used to be, I can tell you that. Juan Williams. Then they have the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions,” Trump said referring to Donna Brazile, who as a CNN contributor was accused of aiding the Clinton campaign during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary by giving Clinton a preview of questions that would be asked at a debate. “That was a terrible thing. And all of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox?”

“Fox has changed. And my worst polls have always been from Fox. There’s something going on at Fox, I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

The Western Journal has reached out to Fox News for comment but has not yet received a response.

Trump was asked why Fox had changed.

“I don’t know what’s happening with Fox, but when they have, like, a Juan Williams, who has never said a positive thing, and yet, when I show up at the Fox building, he’s out there, ‘Oh, sir, can I have a picture with you? Could I have a picture?’ And he was 100 percent nice,” Trump said.

Trump demurred when asked if the executives running Fox News should make changes.

“They have to run it the way they want to run it,” he said, before changing direction.

“But Fox is different. There’s no question about it. And I think they’re making a big mistake, because Fox was treated very badly by the Democrats — very, very badly — having to do with the debates and other things. And I think Fox is making a big mistake. Because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates. I guess we’re probably planning on three of them,” he said.

Trump said some individuals at Fox have been good.

“I’m certainly happy — I think Sean Hannity, and Lou Dobbs, and I think Tucker Carlson and Laura and Jesse Watters, and Jeanine. We have a lot of great people. Even Greg Gutfeld; he wasn’t good to me two years ago. Now he sees all I’ve done, and he said, ‘Would you rather have a great President or a nice guy?’ I don’t know, I think I’m a nice guy. But nobody has done in two and a half years what I’ve done. And I say that a lot. And very few people can challenge it,” he said.

In responding to a follow-up question, Trump said he does not accept the polls that showed him losing as accurate.

“I don’t believe it. Every place I go, we have lines outside,” Trump said, citing the crowds at a recent New Hampshire rally.

“Do I think I’m going to win? Yes. Do I think I have more enthusiasm now than I had before this — you know, the 2016 election? Yes. I think we’re — I think you people do too. And some of you have reported it,” he said.

“I think there is more enthusiasm for President Trump than there was even for Mr. Trump. Because what I said that I was going to do, I did. The tax cut, the regulation cuts — the biggest in history. In two and a half years, more than — and that’s one of the reasons our jobs are so good, because of the regulation cuts,” he said.

