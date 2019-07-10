SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

Trump Shrugs Off Iranian Enrichment Threat: They’ve ‘Long Been Secretly’ Cheating Nuclear Deal Anyway

×
By Jack Buckby
Published July 10, 2019 at 1:59pm
Print

Responding to the news Iran has enriched uranium beyond the limit set out in the 2015 Iran Deal, President Donald Trump tweeted that sanctions against the country will soon be “substantially” increased, the Washington Examiner reported.

In June, the United Nations atomic watchdog said Iran had begun accelerating production of enriched uranium and set a deadline of July 7 to breach the deal unless the country received benefits promised in the original agreement.

“Iran has long been secretly ‘enriching,’ in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration. Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!” Trump announced on Twitter.

TRENDING: Acosta’s Resignation Letter to Trump Released & It’s a Doozy

President Trump requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog to examine Iran’s breach of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said the country had surpassed 4.5% enrichment over the last weekend.

The deal, which both the United States and Iran agreed to, set a 3.67% concentration threshold.

Hostility with Iran has increased in recent months. In June, Trump accused Iran of blowing up oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Should President Trump take military action against Iran?

The president called off military strikes against Iran just 10 minutes before they were due to take place, saying he was “in no hurry” to retaliate.

Kamalvandi also warned this week that Iran could restart a centrifuge, which was dismantled as part of the deal, to enrich uranium to more than 20%.

In June, Trump tweeted Iran “can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons” — but the country could, if it reaches enrichment of 90%.

Trump got tough last week when he warned Iran against breaching the limits.

“Be careful with the threats, Iran.” Trump tweeted.

“They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”

New sanctions would be in addition to those recently placed against the supreme leader of Iran, along with a number of senior officials.

On Tuesday, the Treasury Department placed sanctions on three Iran-linked members of Hezbollah.

Escalating tensions will prove testing for Trump and his administration, as he attempts to avoid military action against Iran.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Buckby
Jack Buckby is an English conservative writer and author. He has previously worked in British, Canadian and Polish media, offering a conservative perspective on international issues.
Jack Buckby is an English conservative writer and author. He has previously worked in British, Canadian and Polish media, offering a conservative perspective on international issues.

His last book, Architects of Betrayal, documented the catastrophic Brexit negotiation process under the leadership of Prime Minister Theresa May. His next book will explore the reality of political extremism, and will be published in Spring 2020.







American Scientist Killed, Body Found in Nazi Bunker
Police Release Shocking Video of 60 Teens Storming Walgreens, Attacking Employees and Looting Merchandise
Trump Shrugs Off Iranian Enrichment Threat: They’ve ‘Long Been Secretly’ Cheating Nuclear Deal Anyway
Conway Says Trump, Epstein Haven’t Spoken in ‘Over a Decade At Least,’ Media Still Looks To Tie Them Together
MSNBC Host Race-Baits Republican Pollster, Falsely Claims He’s Implying Kamala Harris is ‘Too Black’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×