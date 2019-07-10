Trump Shrugs Off Iranian Enrichment Threat: They’ve ‘Long Been Secretly’ Cheating Nuclear Deal Anyway

Responding to the news Iran has enriched uranium beyond the limit set out in the 2015 Iran Deal, President Donald Trump tweeted that sanctions against the country will soon be “substantially” increased, the Washington Examiner reported.

In June, the United Nations atomic watchdog said Iran had begun accelerating production of enriched uranium and set a deadline of July 7 to breach the deal unless the country received benefits promised in the original agreement.

“Iran has long been secretly ‘enriching,’ in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration. Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!” Trump announced on Twitter.

President Trump requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog to examine Iran’s breach of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said the country had surpassed 4.5% enrichment over the last weekend.

The deal, which both the United States and Iran agreed to, set a 3.67% concentration threshold.

Hostility with Iran has increased in recent months. In June, Trump accused Iran of blowing up oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

The president called off military strikes against Iran just 10 minutes before they were due to take place, saying he was “in no hurry” to retaliate.

Kamalvandi also warned this week that Iran could restart a centrifuge, which was dismantled as part of the deal, to enrich uranium to more than 20%.

In June, Trump tweeted Iran “can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons” — but the country could, if it reaches enrichment of 90%.

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Trump got tough last week when he warned Iran against breaching the limits.

“Be careful with the threats, Iran.” Trump tweeted.

“They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”

New sanctions would be in addition to those recently placed against the supreme leader of Iran, along with a number of senior officials.

On Tuesday, the Treasury Department placed sanctions on three Iran-linked members of Hezbollah.

Escalating tensions will prove testing for Trump and his administration, as he attempts to avoid military action against Iran.

