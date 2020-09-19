President Donald Trump signaled to Republicans on Saturday that he intends to fill “without delay” the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday, the country’s high court announced, leading to immediate speculation that Republicans would make a move to fill the vacancy before the election.

In a tweet, Trump called on Republicans to make it happen.

Tagging the Republican Party’s official account, Trump wrote: “We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

“We have this obligation, without delay!” the president added.

Trump’s tweet seemed to confirm an ABC News report from Friday night saying that Trump would nominate a justice in the coming days.

Sources who the network claimed are close to the president said Trump had a good idea of who he might nominate.

“The sources describe the list of potential nominees as very short and including at least one woman. U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett is seen as a leading contender,” ABC reported.

Trump has not yet commented on any specifics, but in his statement on the passing of Ginsburg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear he will bring any nominee to the floor for a vote.

“In the last midterm election before Justice [Antonin] Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term,” McConnell said. “We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.

“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary,” the Senate majority leader added.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

“Once again, we will keep our promise.”

Trump appeared taken aback Friday night when he was informed of Ginsburg’s death following a campaign rally in Minnesota.

“She just died? Wow, I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump told reporters.

“She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman,” he added. “I’m actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that.”

WATCH: Trump hears from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg has died. “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time.” “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I’m sad to hear that.” pic.twitter.com/5Na3vHzP7f — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 19, 2020

News of Ginsburg’s death broke after Trump took the stage in Minnesota.

By Saturday, it appeared the president was ready to begin the process of filling the vacancy left behind by Ginsburg.

The issue is now at the forefront of an already contentious election in fewer than 50 days, and Democrats have signaled they are digging in for a fight.

