Trump About to Sign Executive Order to Abolish the Department of Education: Report

Thursday could be the end of the Department of Education.

The Wall Street Journal reported in an exclusive on Wednesday, having seen a draft of President Donald Trump‘s executive order, the Trump administration is set to close the DOE.

The draft ordered DOE Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Education Department.”

“The experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars — and the unaccountable bureaucrats those programs and dollars support — has failed our children, our teachers, and our families,” it further read.

Per the Journal, McMahon sent an email Monday night after her confirmation, expressing her desire to “send education back to the states.”

President Trump and the American people “tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of the bureaucratic bloat here at the Education Department — a momentous final mission — quickly and responsibly,” she added.

Although the draft does not reportedly mention Congress, the Journal noted that completely undoing every function of the DOE would require a 60-vote Senate majority.

The DOE is not a long-standing hallmark of government.

It was introduced under former President Jimmy Carter in 1979.

Should the Department of Education be abolished? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (462 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

If students were seeing measurable improvement since its creation, that would be cause for its defense in light of this news.

But the results aren’t promising.

Fox News reported in January that math and reading scores for 13-year-old students are at their lowest in decades according to available data from 2022-2023.

According to The Washington Stand, fourth graders received the lowest science test scores in the 2022-2023 school year on the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study since the test was first given in 1995.

That same year, students also saw the lowest math scores on that test since 1995.

The DOE does not seem to be helping the next generation, so why keep it?

According to USA Spending, the DOE has over $100 billion distributed to its various subcomponents.

That seems small for a federal government trillions of dollars in debt, but the waste must be cut somewhere.

The dispute here does not stem from whether or not education is important.

The next generation of leaders needs great educational opportunities, and the greatest country on Earth should live up to that title by providing it to them.

The real issue comes in answering who should oversee the fulfillment of that vision.

For Trump and the his supporters, after little progress from the DOE over the decades, we look to the states.

The left’s love affair with big government obligates them to defend the DOE.

Something must change, and the results speak for themselves.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.