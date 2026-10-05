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President Donald Trump arrives onstage for a campaign rally in the Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama on Oct. 2, 2026, in Mobile, Alabama.
President Donald Trump arrives onstage for a campaign rally in the Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama on Oct. 2, 2026, in Mobile, Alabama. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump to Sign Executive Order to Lower Diesel Costs: Report

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2026 at 10:38am
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A new report says President Donald Trump will take executive actions to lower diesel fuel costs.

According to Politico, which cited sources it did not name, Trump will order a Treasury Department review of taxes that increase the consumer price of diesel fuel.

An executive order to be issued Monday will order states to increase the supply of what’s called tax-exempt red-dyed diesel.

The report said Trump will announce the order, which has been under development for a week, at a campaign rally in Nebraska.

The tax-exempt fuel is used in farming, construction, and other critical sectors.

The Politico report said the order would call upon states to put limitations on dyed diesel in abeyance for the time being.

States will be urged to waive some fuel taxes as well.

The war with Iran, which has limited the oil coming out of the Middle East, and the Ukrainian attacks on Russia which reduced the flow of oil exports have driven down supply, thereby increasing prices.

Do you support Trump's actions to lower diesel fuel costs?

As of Monday, AAA had the average price of diesel fuel at $6.32 per gallon.

Some 10 states that make up about a third of all diesel sales have already either cut taxes or allowed wider use of dyed diesel.

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Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a social media post that federal actions could save truckers about 60 cents per gallon.

Exports of American diesel have been on the rise with the Trump administration mulling a ban on exports.

However, the policy being rolled out Monday does not ban the shipping of diesel overseas.

Last week, the G7 countries announced ⁠that they would release 100 million barrels of diesel, according to Reuters.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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