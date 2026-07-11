Trump Signals Daylight Savings Time May Soon Become Permanent, Praises Bill

President Donald Trump has had his fill of messing around with clocks twice a year, and is cheering on a bill heading to the House floor to make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

The Sunshine Protection Act passed the House Energy and Commerce Committee 48-1 in May and now faces a vote in the entire House, according to The Hill.

In 2022, the Senate supported the change, but the House balked.

This time, the Senate is sending a message that the bill would face opposition.

A House vote next week could bring an end to ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back,’ making daylight saving time permanent nationwide. https://t.co/Aq0aRxoJAF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 11, 2026

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has said the bill would “push winter sunrises to an absurdly late hour” and that “kids would either walk to school in the pitch black or schools would have to push back start times.”

Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican from Florida who is sponsoring the bill, said the change “can improve public health, reduce traffic accidents, lower crime and encourage more outdoor activity.”

Trump is on board, having posted on Truth Social in May after the bill cleared the Energy and Commerce Committee that he was all in.

“This is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent every year by people, Cities, and States, being forced to change their Clocks. Many of these Clocks are located in Towers, and the cost of renting, or using, Heavy Equipment to do this twice a year is prohibitive!” Trump posted.

“I am going to work very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law. It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘Clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production,” he posted.

Trump said the bill would give Americans “a longer, brighter Day — And who can be against that.”

The move for year-round Daylight Savings Time faces opposition from those who want to make Standard Time last all year.

🚨 UPDATE: The U.S. House is expected in the coming days to vote on ABOLISHING the seasonal time changes under the Sunshine Protection Act, supported by President Trump Get it done! This would mean NO MORE changing the clock ☀️ TRUMP following the recent committee passage: “We… pic.twitter.com/wkraWQV8oM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 10, 2026

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine said a shift to year-round Standard Time would “help protect the health, safety, and well-being of individuals across the country.”

“The nation’s time policy should support healthy sleep, safer mornings, and better learning conditions for students,” the organization added.

It said a bill to abolish Daylight Savings Time “reflects the scientific consensus that morning light is essential for aligning the body’s internal clock and promoting alertness during the school day. Standard time also has a proven track record of supporting public health, improving student performance, and enhancing economic productivity.”

“Permanent standard time is the healthier choice for all Americans,” American Academy of Sleep Medicine President Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.