Trump Signals Military Hit First Target Inside Venezuela After Finding Drug Facility: 'We Knocked That Out'

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that his administration conducted a land strike in Venezuela to take out a drug facility.

The commander-in-chief revealed during an interview with John Catsimatidis of “The Cats & Cosby Show” that the U.S. military successfully landed a hit during the operation.

It appeared to be the first known land strike since operations against Venezuelan drug trafficking began in September.

“They have a big plant or a big facility where the ships come from,” Trump said.

“Two nights ago, we knocked that out.”

#URGENTE | Trump dice este 26 de diciembre en entrevista con John Catsimatidis que EEUU destruyó una planta de narcotráfico en Venezuela en víspera de la Navidad. “Tienen una gran planta. Un edificio de donde salen los barcos. Hace dos noches les dimos duros”. pic.twitter.com/rkojiq6E46 — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) December 28, 2025

Mediaite said that no other Latin American government has publicly commented on such an attack.

Trump administration officials meanwhile confirmed to The New York Times that he was indeed referring to a land-based Venezuelan drug facility.

Months earlier, Trump had said that he was interested in conducting land strikes to disrupt drug cartel supply chains.

“What’s the next step in this war on cartels, and are you considering options? Are you considering strikes on land?” a reporter asked Trump in the Oval Office back in October, per Mediaite.

“Well, I don’t want to tell you exactly, but we are certainly looking at land now because we’ve got the sea very well under control,” Trump replied.

🚨 New info on the strike on the drug boat where 2 narcoterrorists were hit again: They climbed back on the boat after the strike and were communicating with others to salvage the drugs. JAG officers determined they were in the fight & were valid targetspic.twitter.com/555MkUBR8A — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) December 4, 2025

The Trump administration has also conducted at least 29 attacks on drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Those attacks have led to 105 deaths since early September, according to a report from CNN.

Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for the strikes, claiming that he has not sought appropriate congressional authorization for the efforts.

