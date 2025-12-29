Share
President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Dec. 15, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Signals Military Hit First Target Inside Venezuela After Finding Drug Facility: 'We Knocked That Out'

 By Michael Austin  December 29, 2025 at 8:47am
President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that his administration conducted a land strike in Venezuela to take out a drug facility.

The commander-in-chief revealed during an interview with John Catsimatidis of “The Cats & Cosby Show” that the U.S. military successfully landed a hit during the operation.

It appeared to be the first known land strike since operations against Venezuelan drug trafficking began in September.

“They have a big plant or a big facility where the ships come from,” Trump said.

“Two nights ago, we knocked that out.”

Mediaite said that no other Latin American government has publicly commented on such an attack.

Trump administration officials meanwhile confirmed to The New York Times that he was indeed referring to a land-based Venezuelan drug facility.

Months earlier, Trump had said that he was interested in conducting land strikes to disrupt drug cartel supply chains.

“What’s the next step in this war on cartels, and are you considering options? Are you considering strikes on land?” a reporter asked Trump in the Oval Office back in October, per Mediaite.

“Well, I don’t want to tell you exactly, but we are certainly looking at land now because we’ve got the sea very well under control,” Trump replied.

The Trump administration has also conducted at least 29 attacks on drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Those attacks have led to 105 deaths since early September, according to a report from CNN.

Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for the strikes, claiming that he has not sought appropriate congressional authorization for the efforts.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Conversation