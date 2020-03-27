SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill into Law, Snubs Pelosi

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published March 27, 2020 at 3:24pm
Print

President Donald Trump did not invite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the White House for the signing of the “phase 3” coronavirus economic relief legislation.

The Senate passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act on Wednesday unanimously in 96-0 vote.

The House also passed the legislation Friday in a voice vote.

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together, setting aside their differences, and putting America first,” Trump said before signing the bill on Friday afternoon.

TRENDING: Kathy Griffin Tried To Cut in Line for COVID Test, Turns Out She Had Diarrhea After Mexico Trip

“We got hit by the invisible enemy and we got hit hard,” he added. “I think we are going to have a tremendous rebound.”

“I’ve never signed anything with a ‘T’ on it. I don’t know if I can handle this one Mitch,” Trump joked, as he turned to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was standing behind him.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and other Republican lawmakers and members of Trump’s Cabinet were also on hand.

Trump gave the pen he signed the bill with to McConnell.

Do you think Trump should have invited Pelosi for the signing?

Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, told NBC News the speaker was not invited to the ceremony.

Trump and Pelosi have not spoken since Oct. 16, when she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walked out a meeting with the president at the White House, according to The Hill.

Trump has reportedly had multiple phone conversations with Schumer during the course of the coronavirus legislation, known as the CARES Act.

Pelosi announced official impeachment proceedings against Trump shortly before their last meeting.

There were no Democrats on hand for the signing of the CARES Act.

RELATED: As US Focuses on Outbreak, Barr's DOJ Weighs In on Trans Athletes

Among other measures, the bill includes $1,200 payments to most American adults, along with $500 per child.

Thus, an average family of four would receive $3,400.

The estimated total cost for these payments is $300 billion, Trump said.

The CARES Act also provides for enhanced unemployment benefits for four months, matching 100 percent of workers’ salaries prior to losing their job.

Additionally, the legislation provides $350 billion in small business loans for companies with 500 employees or fewer.

“Any portion of that loan used to maintain payroll, keep workers on the books or pay for rent, mortgage and existing debt could be forgiven, provided workers stay employed through the end of June,” NPR reported.

The CARES Act also includes about $500 billion in loans and grants to major corporations.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night regarding the corporate loans, “In all cases, we intend on getting the money back, getting interest, and in some cases, many cases … we’ll get pieces of the company, large pieces of the company, and that will come back and inure to the benefit of U.S. taxpayers.”

At the signing ceremony, the president predicted, “I think we’re going to have a tremendous [economic] rebound at the end of the year.”

“I think we’re going to have a rebound like we’ve never seen before,” he added.

“Even now it wants to rebound, you can see it, feel it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







In Outrageous COVID Statement, AOC Publicly Puts Illegals on Par with Americans for Payments
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill into Law, Snubs Pelosi
Sex Assault Scandal Leaves Dems Turning on Biden En Masse: Here Are Some of the Most Brutal Comments
Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Bill That Gives Thousands of Dollars to Most Families as 'Crumbs for Our Families'
Liberal Media Wants To Pull Trump Briefings from Air After Bashing Him for Not Holding Them
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×