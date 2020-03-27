Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill into Law, Snubs Pelosi

President Donald Trump did not invite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the White House for the signing of the “phase 3” coronavirus economic relief legislation.

The Senate passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act on Wednesday unanimously in 96-0 vote.

The House also passed the legislation Friday in a voice vote.

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together, setting aside their differences, and putting America first,” Trump said before signing the bill on Friday afternoon.

TRENDING: Kathy Griffin Tried To Cut in Line for COVID Test, Turns Out She Had Diarrhea After Mexico Trip

“We got hit by the invisible enemy and we got hit hard,” he added. “I think we are going to have a tremendous rebound.”

“I’ve never signed anything with a ‘T’ on it. I don’t know if I can handle this one Mitch,” Trump joked, as he turned to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was standing behind him.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and other Republican lawmakers and members of Trump’s Cabinet were also on hand.

Trump gave the pen he signed the bill with to McConnell.

Do you think Trump should have invited Pelosi for the signing? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (20 Votes) 98% (836 Votes)

Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, told NBC News the speaker was not invited to the ceremony.

Trump and Pelosi have not spoken since Oct. 16, when she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walked out a meeting with the president at the White House, according to The Hill.

Trump has reportedly had multiple phone conversations with Schumer during the course of the coronavirus legislation, known as the CARES Act.

Pelosi announced official impeachment proceedings against Trump shortly before their last meeting.

There were no Democrats on hand for the signing of the CARES Act.

RELATED: As US Focuses on Outbreak, Barr's DOJ Weighs In on Trans Athletes

Among other measures, the bill includes $1,200 payments to most American adults, along with $500 per child.

Thus, an average family of four would receive $3,400.

The estimated total cost for these payments is $300 billion, Trump said.

The CARES Act also provides for enhanced unemployment benefits for four months, matching 100 percent of workers’ salaries prior to losing their job.

Additionally, the legislation provides $350 billion in small business loans for companies with 500 employees or fewer.

“Any portion of that loan used to maintain payroll, keep workers on the books or pay for rent, mortgage and existing debt could be forgiven, provided workers stay employed through the end of June,” NPR reported.

The CARES Act also includes about $500 billion in loans and grants to major corporations.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night regarding the corporate loans, “In all cases, we intend on getting the money back, getting interest, and in some cases, many cases … we’ll get pieces of the company, large pieces of the company, and that will come back and inure to the benefit of U.S. taxpayers.”

At the signing ceremony, the president predicted, “I think we’re going to have a tremendous [economic] rebound at the end of the year.”

“I think we’re going to have a rebound like we’ve never seen before,” he added.

“Even now it wants to rebound, you can see it, feel it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.