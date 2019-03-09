SECTIONS
Trump Signs Bibles for Survivors of the Alabama Tornadoes

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 9, 2019 at 9:56am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 11:06am
President Donald Trump signed Bibles on Friday for the survivors of the powerful tornadoes that ravaged Lee County, Alabama.

Twenty-three people lost their lives when an EF-4 tornado, packing 170 mph winds, moved through southeast Alabama on Sunday.

The president and first lady Melania Trump greeted survivors and first responders at the Providence Baptist Church in Smiths Station, AL.com reported.

“Providence Baptist Church has been a focal point for distribution for relief and aid to survivors,” according to the news outlet.

Local volunteer Ada Ingram related that Trump signed several hats and Bibles, including one for a 12-year-old boy, which drew cheers from those on hand.

Another volunteer, Emily Pike, said both the president and first lady signed a Bible belonging to her 10-year-old daughter, Meredith, the Associated Press reported.

“She just reached out there and said, ‘Mr. President, would you sign this?’”

The Trumps also signed a Bible for one of Meredith’s friends.

The president told the crowd on hand, “We couldn’t get here fast enough … We love the state of Alabama,” the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Outside the church, the first couple walked among 23 wooden crosses erected with the names of the tornado victims, who ranged in age from six to 89.

“I enjoyed him coming,” Ingram said of Trump. “I think it’s a godsend. I’m sorry. The situation is bad. And there are going to be people who will say, ‘Why did he come to my town?’ I don’t know why. I don’t why the hurricane happened [either]. But there is a reason.”

Ingram, who knew 10 victims of the tornadoes, said she is a Trump supporter.

“I’d vote for him again,” she proclaimed.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
