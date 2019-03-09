Trump Signs Bibles for Survivors of the Alabama Tornadoes

President Donald Trump signed Bibles on Friday for the survivors of the powerful tornadoes that ravaged Lee County, Alabama.

Twenty-three people lost their lives when an EF-4 tornado, packing 170 mph winds, moved through southeast Alabama on Sunday.

The president and first lady Melania Trump greeted survivors and first responders at the Providence Baptist Church in Smiths Station, AL.com reported.

WATCH: @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet residents of Lee County in Providence Baptist Church earlier today pic.twitter.com/TlJYoJfpP4 — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) March 8, 2019

“Providence Baptist Church has been a focal point for distribution for relief and aid to survivors,” according to the news outlet.

Local volunteer Ada Ingram related that Trump signed several hats and Bibles, including one for a 12-year-old boy, which drew cheers from those on hand.

President Trump signs a Bible as he greets people at Providence Baptist Church in Alabama on Friday during a tour of the area where a tornado killed 23 people. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) pic.twitter.com/g6HvlGca6N — Dylan Stableford (@stableford) March 8, 2019

Another volunteer, Emily Pike, said both the president and first lady signed a Bible belonging to her 10-year-old daughter, Meredith, the Associated Press reported.

“She just reached out there and said, ‘Mr. President, would you sign this?’”

The Trumps also signed a Bible for one of Meredith’s friends.

The president told the crowd on hand, “We couldn’t get here fast enough … We love the state of Alabama,” the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

JUST IN: President Trump & The First Lady walked among 23 crosses in Alabama – honoring those killed in the deadliest tornado to hit the US in 6 yrs. pic.twitter.com/I0x1j4Efdh — Ben Kennedy (@BenKennedyTV) March 8, 2019

Outside the church, the first couple walked among 23 wooden crosses erected with the names of the tornado victims, who ranged in age from six to 89.

“I enjoyed him coming,” Ingram said of Trump. “I think it’s a godsend. I’m sorry. The situation is bad. And there are going to be people who will say, ‘Why did he come to my town?’ I don’t know why. I don’t why the hurricane happened [either]. But there is a reason.”

Ingram, who knew 10 victims of the tornadoes, said she is a Trump supporter.

“I’d vote for him again,” she proclaimed.

