Trump Signs Bill To Make Sure 9/11 Victims Fund Never Runs Dry; Left Still Attacks Him

When President Donald Trump honored 9/11 first responders and their families on Monday, it was a move even some Democrats supported — but liberals still found a way to attack him.

In a sometimes-moving ceremony at White House, the president signed a bill that would make sure that a federal program to benefit victims of the 9/11 attacks would be permanently funded.

It was a duty the government owed, Trump said — particularly to the police officers and firefighters who responded to the 2001 terrorist attacks and their aftermath.

“You lift up our communities, and you remind us all what it means to stay united as ‘one nation under God,’” the president said, addressing the first responders.

“For your entire lives,” he said, “you have done far beyond your duty to us, and today, we strive to fulfill our sacred duty to you.

“We love you, we honor you and we thank you.”



Normal Americans would just accept a president’s words on an occasion like this, say a silent prayer of thanks that good stuff can still get done, and move on with their lives.

But liberals evidently aren’t normal Americans. Trump-hating trolls took to social media to highlight one part of his speech, claiming Trump was trying to take credit for the actions of the very people he was honoring.

“I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder,” the president said. “But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

The careful listener will note that Trump said flat out that he doesn’t consider himself a first responder, and he didn’t elaborate on what any of that involved. But that didn’t stop liberal websites such as Mediaite and Raw Story from breaking out with stories criticizing Trump for the statement.

Naturally, MSNBC’s Joy Reid was among the mob.

“Trump was not ‘down there’ during 9/11 with first responders, and the only role he played was bragging on TV that he now had the biggest building in NY once the towers fell,” she tweeted.

Trump was not “down there” during 9/11 with first responders, and the only role he played was bragging on TV that he now had the biggest building in NY once the towers fell. Oh and lying about how American Muslims reacted to 9/11. https://t.co/5ZMyudJG4l — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 29, 2019

The sad part of the hypercriticism is this is one issue where even Trump haters would seem to agree with the president.

Jon Stewart, the former host of “The Daily Show,” is an inveterate liberal who spent the Obama years acting as a propagandist for the Democratic administration — and he lobbied strongly for the 9/11 fund.

Even Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York issued a statement thanking all the bill’s supporters and Trump for signing it, according to NBC News.

“I am grateful to every single person who helped pass this bill and to President Trump for signing it quickly into law,” she was quoted as saying.

The bill passed in the Senate last week by a vote of 97-2, according to NBC.

It passed the House early in July by a vote of 402-12, NBC reported.

In other words, support for it was so bipartisan it was almost unanimous, prominent liberals backed it, and Trump’s signing ceremony was attended by some of the same survivors of the terrorist attack who are going to benefit from it.

But Trump-haters still found a way to attack the president for it.

