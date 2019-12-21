SECTIONS
Trump Signs Defense Bill Creating US 'Space Force'

By Jack Davis
Published December 21, 2019 at 11:24am
America now has a new branch of the military — the U.S. Space Force.

The new branch, which will be manned by Air Force Space Command personnel, was officially created Friday when President Donald Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“This is a truly historic day for the American armed forces,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

“Today also marks another landmark achievement, as we officially inaugurate the newest branch of our military. This is a very big and important moment. It’s called the Space Force.”

“It was nearly half a century from Kitty Hawk to the creation of the Air Force. And now it’s 50 years after Apollo 11 that we create the Space Force,” the president added.

“That is something really incredible. It’s a big moment. That’s a big moment, and we’re all here for it. Space. Going to be a lot of things happening in space, because space is the world’s newest warfighting domain.”

Trump said the Space Force is necessary to ensure that space does not become controlled by America’s rivals.

“Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough. But very shortly, we’ll be leading by a lot,” he said.

Do you think the Space Force is necessary to stay ahead of Russia and China?

“The Space Force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground.”

Trump singled out Mike Pence for praise for the vice president’s efforts to create the Space Force.

“He was so involved in this with me. This was a — a real — we had the spirit, the love that — I think we can say, Mike, that we both had for this project. Because we realized how important it is to our military, to our future, to our defense — so important. And it’s going to blend in magnificently with everything else that we have. So, I want to thank Mike Pence. Mike, thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you. Great job, Mike,” Trump said.

The Space Force has an initial budget of $40 million, according to the New York Post.

Creation of the Space Force was celebrated on Twitter.

Trump said Air Force Gen. Jay Raymond will be the nation’s first Chief of Space Operations and the first member of the Space Force.

“It’s going to be really important that we get this right. A uniform, a patch, a song — it gets to the culture of a service,” Raymond, the current head of Air Force Space Command and U.S. Space Command, said, according to Air Force Times.

“There’s a lot of work going on toward that end. It’s going to take a long time to get to that point, but that’s not something we’re going to roll out on day one.”

Raymond said officials have limited precedents to guide them in determining how various commands in different branches of the service might be incorporated into the Space Force.

“There’s not a really good playbook on, how do you stand up a separate service?” Raymond said. “We haven’t really done this since 1947.”

“There’s still a lot of things that we don’t know.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
