SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Signs Doc Pulling US from Obama-Era UN Guns Treaty in Front of NRA Crowd

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published April 26, 2019 at 11:52am
Modified April 26, 2019 at 1:08pm
Print

President Donald Trump told the attendees at the National Rifle Association’s annual gathering in Indianapolis on Friday that he is “taking our signature back” from a United Nations guns treaty that former President Barack Obama signed.

Trump recounted to the thousands on hand at the Indianapolis Convention Center that Obama had sent the UN Arms Trade Treaty to the Senate for the ratification process during his “waning days in office.”

The 45th president argued the treaty threatened Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

“Under my administration we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone,” Trump said. “We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedom.”

TRENDING: Russia Launches Powerful Doomsday Submarine

“I’m officially announcing today the United States will be revoking the effect of America’s signature from this badly misguided treaty. We’re taking our signature back,” the president added, which brought cheers from the NRA crowd.

“By taking these actions, we are reaffirming that America’s liberty is sacred and that American citizens live by American laws, not the laws of foreign countries,” Trump said.

He then signed a document asking the Senate not to go forward with ratification and to return the treaty to him at the Oval Office, “where I will dispose of it,” the chief executive said.

Do you support President Trump's decision?

Trump then tossed the pen he used into the crowd.

According to The Washington Post, “The origins of the treaty, which sets out international rules for sales and transfers of everything from small arms to large planes and ships, date to the George W. Bush administration.”

“It was negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations and signed in 2013 under President Barack Obama but has never been ratified by U.S. lawmakers.”

Reuters reported Obama entered into the treaty in the aftermath of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting in December 2012.

Then-NRA president David Keene opposed the agreement, saying, “We do not see anything in terms of the language and the preamble as being any kind of guarantee of the American people’s rights under the Second Amendment.”

RELATED: Biden Already Thinking About Running for a Second Term

“Keene said the pact could require the U.S. government to enact legislation to implement it, which the NRA fears could lead to tighter restrictions on gun ownership,” according to Reuters.

He predicted the treaty would not garner the two-thirds majority needed for ratification, which likely explains why Obama waited to submit it to the Senate.

Thomas Countryman, a former State Department official who served as lead negotiator for the treaty under Obama, told The Washington Post that the treaty would not have required changes to U.S. laws or rules regarding guns.

“A decision to ‘un-sign’ the Arms Trade Treaty would be yet another mistaken step by the Trump administration that threatens to make the world less safe, rather than more secure,” he said in a statement.

“It is sad, but to be expected, that this president opposes efforts to require other countries to meet the high standards of U.S. military export decisions.”

The NRA celebrated Trump’s announcement with a series of tweets, saying that former Secretary of State John Kerry entered into the treaty “despite its threat to our national sovereignty and Second Amendment.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Biden Already Thinking About Running for a Second Term
Trump Signs Doc Pulling US from Obama-Era UN Guns Treaty in Front of NRA Crowd
Exclusive: Dan Crenshaw on Why Democrats Won’t Stop Illegal Immigration: ‘It’s All About Power’
Schiff, Nadler and Mueller Have Reincarnated McCarthyism
Joe Biden’s Campaign Logo Hit with an Avalanche of Criticism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×