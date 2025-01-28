With the Stroke of a Pen, President Trump Just Saved American Children from Chemical Castration

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to protect children from “chemical and surgical mutilation,” restricting federal funding from going toward the promotion of child sex changes.

The order makes it “the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding,” the order said.

“Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.”

The order directed all agencies to rescind policies that rely on guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health “in light of scientific concerns.”

Under the Biden administration, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine pressured WPATH to remove age minimums for surgeries from its guidelines.

🚨BREAKING: @POTUS just signed a landmark Executive Order to STOP the chemical castration & surgical mutilation of vulnerable children.



The order directed the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to review literature related to children who experience gender dysphoria and publish a review on “best practices” for promoting their health.

Under the order, the Department of Justice is directed to “prioritize enforcement of protections against female genital mutilation,” including by working with state attorneys general and other law enforcement.

The DOJ will also “prioritize investigations and take appropriate action to end deception of consumers, fraud, and violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by any entity that may be misleading the public about long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilation,” according to the order.

