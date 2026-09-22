Trump Signs 'Historic' Deal Giving US 'Complete Ability to Do What It Deems Is Necessary in Greenland'

President Donald Trump signed a deal Tuesday that will restore a U.S. military base in southern Greenland and establish new sites across the east coast of the country.

The signing took place against the backdrop of the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York City, according to The Associated Press.

“This is tremendous for Europe and for the United States and for everybody,” Trump said just before the agreement was finalized. “And for Greenland, it’s going to be incredible.”

The deal is centered around “eliminating the previous status quo” in Greenland, according to a U.S. State Department official.

The sites include Narsarsuaq, whose population has dropped to only a few dozen people since America closed its Bluie West One military base in the 1950s, and Mestersvig, a military outpost used by a Danish special forces unit, Reuters reported.

Denmark and Greenland’s prime ministers were also present, according to a White House official who spoke with ABC News.

“The three leaders will formalize their new agreement that will secure and defend the security of Greenland and the United States,” the official said in a statement.

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Trump alluded to the deal Friday with a social media post that said the United States had reached an agreement giving it total “control over security” in the region.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns,” he began.

“There will be NO COST to the United States! At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America,” Trump continued.

“Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” the president added. “For over 100 years, Presidents have known the strategic importance of Greenland, but NONE of them were able to do anything about it. I am proud to be the President that permanently and conclusively addressed this very important situation.”

The commander in chief went on to say that the agreement is in perpetuity and that the U.S. will “immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many.”

“We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction,” Trump declared. “This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies. We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land. We will be very protective of it! This is a dream come true for the United States of America, one that is very important, historic, and special.”

Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio hailed the agreement as a “historic deal” and “a huge win for the United States and the American people.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s vision and leadership, this historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer,” he said.

“Greenland will forever be part of the strategic defense area of North America and exclude any adversary from it and the surrounding area,” Rubio added. “This deal permanently and completely addresses our national security concerns in Greenland.”

Greenland not only provides a strategic advantage for the U.S. military, but it also has vast deposits of precious minerals, along with oil and gas reserves.

Trump had previously floated the idea of purchasing Greenland and said it was pivotal to his “Golden Dome” anti-missile proposal.

He added that the U.S. wouldn’t be able to defend Greenland against an incursion by China or Russia without an increased military presence, which the deal provides.

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