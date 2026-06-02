Trump Signs Modified AI Executive Order Behind Closed Doors

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that revised a draft one that was apparently scuttled at the behest of AI companies.

Unlike other orders often signed in public, Trump signed this one privately, according to Politico. The political news outlet cited “two White House officials familiar with the matter granted anonymity to discuss it.”

The order seeks to have some AI companies submit new products for a voluntary government review 30 days before release.

A draft that was canceled at the last minute on May 21 had called for a 90-day advance review period. Companies had sought an advance review limited to 14 days before release.

Trump said at the time there was a concern that the initial draft of the order negatively impacted the competitive position of America’s AI companies, according to NBC News.

“We’re leading China, we’re leading everybody, and I don’t want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead,” Trump said at the time.

TRUMP has privately signed an AI executive order. https://t.co/VxQ7imX8yV — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 2, 2026

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The order stressed that the Trump administration does not want to stifle innovation.

“The United States continues to lead the world in Artificial Intelligence (AI) because of the enormous talent and innovation of our AI industry, and because we refuse to stifle this innovation with overly burdensome regulation,” the order said.

“My Administration has unleashed tremendous technological growth and economic investment in AI by slashing the bureaucratic constraints that the prior administration placed on America’s AI developers and researchers, and by instead encouraging AI innovation and accelerating responsible AI adoption across government and industry,” he wrote.

The order noted that AI advances “introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies (agencies), and components.”

“As these capabilities evolve, my Administration will continue to work closely with industry to ensure that the best and most secure technology is deployed rapidly to confront any and all threats to our country,” the order said.

President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited executive order directing US agencies to work with artificial intelligence companies to protect networks from AI-enabled cyber attacks. https://t.co/E581Z3WDKH — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) June 2, 2026

The order calls for “a voluntary framework with AI developers” that could give the federal government information on products being deployed, “subject to appropriate confidentiality, cybersecurity, insider-risk, and intellectual-property protection, use, and nondisclosure requirements, for a period of up to 30 days before they plan to release such models to other trusted partners.”

The purpose of that collaboration, the order suggested, is “to promote secure innovation and strengthen the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure.”

The order makes clear that collaboration is voluntary.

“Nothing in this section shall be construed to authorize the creation of a mandatory governmental licensing, preclearance, or permitting requirement for the development, publication, release, or distribution of new AI models,” the order said.

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