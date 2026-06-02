Share
News
President Donald Trump is pictured in a March 31 photo signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House.
President Donald Trump is pictured in a March 31 photo signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Signs Modified AI Executive Order Behind Closed Doors

 By Jack Davis  June 2, 2026 at 4:31pm
Share

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that revised a draft one that was apparently scuttled at the behest of AI companies.

Unlike other orders often signed in public, Trump signed this one privately, according to Politico. The political news outlet cited “two White House officials familiar with the matter granted anonymity to discuss it.”

The order seeks to have some AI companies submit new products for a voluntary government review 30 days before release.

A draft that was canceled at the last minute on May 21 had called for a 90-day advance review period. Companies had sought an advance review limited to 14 days before release.

Trump said at the time there was a concern that the initial draft of the order negatively impacted the competitive position of America’s AI companies, according to NBC News.

“We’re leading China, we’re leading everybody, and I don’t want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead,” Trump said at the time.

Is this a good executive order?

The order stressed that the Trump administration does not want to stifle innovation.

“The United States continues to lead the world in Artificial Intelligence (AI) because of the enormous talent and innovation of our AI industry, and because we refuse to stifle this innovation with overly burdensome regulation,” the order said.

“My Administration has unleashed tremendous technological growth and economic investment in AI by slashing the bureaucratic constraints that the prior administration placed on America’s AI developers and researchers, and by instead encouraging AI innovation and accelerating responsible AI adoption across government and industry,” he wrote.

The order noted that AI advances “introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies (agencies), and components.”

Related:
Ohio Gov. DeWine Revokes AI Data Center Tax Break Measures

“As these capabilities evolve, my Administration will continue to work closely with industry to ensure that the best and most secure technology is deployed rapidly to confront any and all threats to our country,” the order said.

The order calls for “a voluntary framework with AI developers” that could give the federal government information on products being deployed, “subject to appropriate confidentiality, cybersecurity, insider-risk, and intellectual-property protection, use, and nondisclosure requirements, for a period of up to 30 days before they plan to release such models to other trusted partners.”

The purpose of that collaboration, the order suggested, is “to promote secure innovation and strengthen the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure.”

The order makes clear that collaboration is voluntary.

“Nothing in this section shall be construed to authorize the creation of a mandatory governmental licensing, preclearance, or permitting requirement for the development, publication, release, or distribution of new AI models,” the order said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Signs Modified AI Executive Order Behind Closed Doors
CBS Is 'First Major Network' to Tackle Suppression of COVID Vax Injuries by Biden FDA
Legal Expert Details 'Particular Concern' as Karmelo Anthony's Trial for Murder of Austin Metcalf Gets Underway
Professors Plead with Universities to Reinstate SAT Requirements After Seeing Disturbing Trend Among Students
Iran Pulls Out of All Negotiations with US, Citing Israeli Action in Lebanon
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation