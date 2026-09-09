Trump Signs Orders to Block Certain Canadian Products from Being Sold in the U.S.

President Donald Trump signed several executive orders Tuesday to block imports of specific Canadian products into the U.S. amid a brewing trade dispute with Canada.

The bans will take effect on Sept. 29 and will focus on items like alcoholic beverages, motor vehicles, and dairy products.

Each executive order accused Canada of “discrimination against the commerce of the United States” and cited Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

The three orders said that Section 338 “authorizes the President, if he determines it will serve the public interest, to offset any burden or disadvantage placed on the commerce of the United States by an unequal imposition or discrimination by a foreign country by specifying and declaring additional duties not to exceed 50 percent ad valorem (or its equivalent) and not to take effect earlier than 30 days after the President’s proclamation finding that a foreign country is imposing an unreasonable charge, exaction, regulation, or limitation that is not equally enforced on the like articles of every foreign country, or discriminates in fact against U.S.”

The White House also commented Tuesday on America’s current 50 percent tariff on certain Canadian products, saying that it will expand the list to include aluminum, steel, paper, furniture, and more, which are set to take effect on Sept. 15, Axios reported.

A senior Trump official reportedly responded to talk of economic blowback by saying that many of the products being targeted can be obtained domestically or through other suppliers.

The administration also took road salt, cement, and several other items off the 50 percent tariff list after speaking with business leaders and examining the current U.S. supply chain.

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Canada’s minister for U.S.-Canada trade, Dominic LeBlanc, responded to the new tariffs on social media Tuesday evening, hinting at a potential compromise between the two countries.

“The Government of Canada is currently assessing the latest tariff measures taken by the United States,” he wrote. “As has been the case for 18 months, our absolute priority remains to protect and support Canadian workers, farmers, families, and businesses in the face of these unjustified measures.”

“We are focused first and foremost on what we can control: strengthening our national economy, diversifying our partnerships abroad, and building a strong Canada for all Canadians,” LeBlanc added.

“I am in contact with Ambassador Greer. When the United States is ready to engage in dialogue, our government will work in good faith and constructively toward establishing safer and mutually beneficial trade relations that fully respect Canadian sovereignty.”

Last month, Trump accused Canada of benefiting from unfair trade practices and promised punitive tariffs in return. Canada escalated the dispute by announcing retaliatory tariffs shortly thereafter.

The commander in chief hit back by signing an executive order declaring that Lake Ontario would be renamed “Lake America,” after writing on Truth Social that “we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer.”

In addition, Trump announced this week that jet maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell certain products in the U.S.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!” he wrote on Truth Social. “Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service — All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A. They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada.”

“Completely unjust and unfair!” Trump declared. “That Era is OVER! If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank.’ BUY AMERICAN. FLY ON AMERICAN AIRLINERS. ENJOY AMERICAN LIQUOR AND BEVERAGES. SAIL ON LAKE AMERICA. AMERICA FIRST!”

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