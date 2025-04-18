Trump Silences Gun Control Talk After FSU Shooting: 'The Gun Doesn't Do the Shooting; The People Do'

President Donald Trump said Thursday’s mass shooting at Florida State University was “terrible,” but he won’t infringe on Americans’ Second-Amendment right to self-defense amid left-wing calls for more “gun control.”

Two people died and six others were injured on Thursday when the suspected gunman opened fire on the FSU campus, NBC News reported.

Neither of the two decedents were students. The 20-year-old suspect, who was among the injured, is now in police custody.

During an Oval Office press scrum Thursday, Trump was asked if he planned to change gun laws in reaction to the FSU shooting. He said absolutely not.

“Look, I’m a big advocate of the Second Amendment. I have been from the beginning. I’ve protected it,” Trump said.

“These things are terrible. But the gun doesn’t do the shooting; the people do,” he pointed out.

“I have an obligation to protect the Second Amendment,” the president added. “I will always protect the Second Amendment.”

NEW: After latest mass shooting, Pres. Trump is asked if he would support any new gun control legislation "The gun doesn't do the shooting, the people do," Trump said. "I have an obligation to protect the Second Amendment."

Trump is right: Gun violence is tragic, and it shouldn’t happen as often as it does.

And whenever it does, shrill gun-control crusaders rabidly demand “more gun control” — as if that would end the nationwide scourge of gun violence. But it doesn’t. That’s the problem with hollow, left-wing slogans.

If gun control laws actually worked, shootings would not be so common in left-wing cities such as Chicago and Philadelphia, which have strict gun laws.

Chicago shootings this weekend: 18 shot, 4 killed, in gun violence across city, police department says | Live news updates – ABC7 Chicago ⁦@ShawnRyan762⁩ ⁦@joerogan⁩ ⁦@rustyrockets⁩ why does main stream n social media just ignore this ? https://t.co/meJqA6VW5F — JUST JAMES KEATING (@JustKeating11) April 18, 2025

Mass shooțing in Chicago just happened. 8 people shot including 5 adults and 3 kids. While everyone is focused on Israel and Iran, there’s still constant błoodshed happening on the streets of Democrat-led cities in the U.S.pic.twitter.com/rE0OMMZgDX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 14, 2024

One of the many shooting incidents around Temple University in Pennsylvania earlier. North Philadelphia is completely overrun by wild packs of violent teens. Pro-Tip: send your kids to college elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/x9x8hi52n1 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 11, 2024

Gun control laws abridge the self-defense rights of law-abiding Americans while doing little to deter lawless thugs from terrorizing the public.

This is because criminals always manage to get their hands on guns illegally.

What’s especially alarming is that left-wing activists constantly try to erode Americans’ constitutional right to self-defense after they’ve disempowered the police and incentivized lawlessness with their soft-on-crime policies.



Crime has become so rampant in some Democrat-run cities that many people feel they have no choice but to defend themselves.

Blocking legal gun ownership does nothing but embolden criminals.

