Trump Skewers Democrats: I’d Get ‘Electric Chair’ if I Deleted an Emailed Love Note to Melania

President Donald Trump joked at his 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night that he would get the “electric chair” if he had deleted even one email under congressional subpoena, while 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received no punishment for deleting thousands.

“If you want to know how the system is rigged, just compare how they came after us for three years, with everything they have versus the free pass they gave Hillary Clinton and her aides after they set up an illegal server; destroyed evidence, deleted and acid washed 33,000 emails; exposed classified information; and turned the State Department into a pay for play cash machine,” Trump said.

The president noted that Clinton’s emails were deleted after she received a congressional subpoena for them.

“Can you imagine if I got a subpoena? If I got a subpoena for emails, if I deleted one email, like a love note to Melania, it’s the electric chair for Trump,” he joked.

“But let see what happens,” Trump said. “We now have a great attorney general.”

Former FBI Director James Comey announced in July 2016 that he would not be recommending criminal prosecution for Clinton, despite determining she was “extremely careless” in her handling classified information with her use of a private, unsecured, unauthorized server for her State Department emails.

Further, though she represented all of her work-related emails had been turned over to the State Department, including those under congressional subpoena, Comey reported “thousands” had not been.

Comey’s statement regarding Clinton’s fate came just weeks after then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s Phoenix airport meeting with former President Bill Clinton and days after the FBI interview with Hillary Clinton.

The interview was not under oath and was conducted with Clinton’s former chief of staff and attorney Cheryl Mills present, though she had also been under investigation in relation to Clinton’s use of the unsecured server.

The Department of Justice decided to grant Mills, along with other Clinton aides, immunity from criminal prosecution during the course of the FBI’s investigation.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, who sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, told The Western Journal there has been a double standard in play.

“If Trump had a private foundation that collected hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign governments while he was Secretary of State he would be indicted for corruption at the behest of a braying media,” he said.

During a Wednesday interview on Fox News, former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy gave specific examples of the glaring double standard.

He argued it was “made clear from the beginning (Clinton) wasn’t going to be charged for the mishandling of classified information.”

“The FBI was in a position of trying to show that it was trying to do its job, but at the same was handcuffed by the fact that they couldn’t make the case,” McCarthy said. “They weren’t allowed to make the case.”

Unlike Clinton, in whose case McCarthy argued there was strong evidence she had committed crimes, for Trump there was “no criminal predicate” yet the DOJ “scorched the earth to try to find one.”

McCarthy referred to the use of the Logan Act — which had not been successfully prosecuted in over two centuries — to justify questioning former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act was also employed to target former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and campaign staffer Rick Gates.

McCarthy observed that unlike Clinton aides who were granted immunity, Trump associates (like Manafort and Roger Stone) were subject to “pre-dawn raids at gunpoint.”

Further, attorney-client privilege was “thrown out the window” — a clear reference to Michael Cohen — whose office was raided and files confiscated.

