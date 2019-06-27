Trump Skewers MSNBC Debate Debacle with Viral Campaign Ad

President Donald Trump mocked NBC on Thursday after an audio glitch marred Wednesday night’s first Democratic presidential debate in Miami.

Trump posted a doctored video of the moment the mishap took place, but instead of going back to the scene as NBC’s hosts fussed over the problem, the video went to black as Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” played.

The video then continued with a shot from the 2016 Republican National Convention of Trump emerging from a haze.

“Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals! @chucktodd @maddow,” Trump wrote.

It was Trump’s second dig at NBC.

“@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!” Trump tweeted Wednesday night.

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

That remark followed Trump’s one-word tweet denigrating the debate.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The first half of the debate was glitch-free, but that changed shortly after “Meet The Press” moderator Chuck Todd of NBC and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow took over.

As Todd asked his first question, candidates were clearly unable to hear what he was saying, Fox News reported.

“I think we had a little mic issue in the back,” Todd said. He looked toward the control room, located in the rear of the venue, then added, “We have the audience on.”

Todd’s gun control question ran into more microphone issues that seemed to frustrate some candidates, as noted by Politico, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who snapped, “Can we hear?”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, however, seemed more amused about the glitch as she laughed on stage.

“What is happening?” Maddow asked.

“We are hearing our colleagues’ audio,” Todd said. “If the control room can turn off the mics — if the control room can turn off the mics of our previous moderators.”

“You know, we prepared for everything,” Maddow said. “We did not prepare for this.”

Todd then called for a commercial break. When the debate resumed, the audio issues were fixed.

One candidate found the mishap droll enough to tweet about it.

Oh no – technical difficulties. It’s the Russians. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019

“Oh no – technical difficulties. It’s the Russians,” entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who is part of the Thursday debate among 10 more Democrats striving to be president, tweeted.

