Trump Skewers NY AG Letitia James from Inside Her Own Office After He's Called In for Deposition

Former President Donald Trump took aim at New York Attorney General Letitia James in a series of Wednesday Truth Social posts.

Trump pointed to James’ legal pursuit of him as the latest development in a partisan “witch hunt” targeting him for political purposes.

“Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!” said the former president on his social media network, Truth Social.

James has overseen several legal inquiries targeting Trump as Attorney General, after promising to pursue investigations against the New York billionaire as a Democratic candidate for office.

Trump shared two videos demonstrating evidence of James’ partisanship, including one featuring a quote from James in which she promised to sue him as a partisan campaign promise.

Trump also questioned the need for the Attorney General’s plush offices, as New Yorkers face the repercussions of a crime epidemic. The former president arrived at the state offices for a deposition in James’ investigation into the Trump Organization.

“At the very plush, beautiful, and expensive A.G.’s office. Nice working conditions, as people are being murdered all over New York – and she spends her time and effort on trying to ‘get Trump,'” read one Truth Social post.

45: We cannot permit a renegade and out-of-control prosecutor to use this investigation as a means of advancing her political career. New York deserves better, and this Country deserves better. pic.twitter.com/or2W2zRKWa — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 10, 2022

Trump summarized his criticism of James in a Wednesday statement released through his official office.

Do you agree with Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1951 Votes) No: 0% (7 Votes)

Trump asserted his Fifth Amendment rights in the Wednesday deposition, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That amendment provides citizens with the right to decline to answer questions.

“When your family, your company and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice,” Trump said of his legal strategy in response to seemingly endless subpoenas for investigations from James.

James’ investigation into Trump involves the Trump Organization’s business practices and tax filings.

The Trump Organization operated in New York for decades without interference from the state government, only for New York prosecutors to decide to pursue the company during Trump’s presidency.

The chief financial officer of the real estate company has already been charged with tax fraud crimes.

The entire Trump family has blasted James’ criminal and civil investigations into the company as a political abuse of power.

Trump’s deposition follows the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday over a document dispute.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.