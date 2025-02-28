Another day, another fake news story about President Donald Trump with the truth lying out in plain sight.

If you didn’t hear about this one, it involves his joint media briefing with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, not necessarily known as an ally of the president’s. (Or, more explicitly, an enemy of one of the president’s closest allies, Department of Government Efficiency chair and X owner Elon Musk, who has been publicly critical of Starmer’s crackdown on social media.)

If you read the reports online, Trump apparently told Starmer “that’s enough” when the British prime minister was talking about how their discussion was “productive” on issues of Ukraine and trade, and that, on the issue of Canada — independent Commonwealth nation or 51st state, depending on who you ask — “I think you’re trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist.”

@Acyn — the longtime liberal clip-monger on X who also serves as senior digital editor for Meidas Touch, a progressive outlet of dubious repute — tried to make it happen with a 25-second clip of the exchange which he described this way:

Starmer: You mentioned Canada, I think you’re trying to find a divide that doesn’t exist

Trump: That’s enough

Thank heavens for community notes, because Mr. Acyn decided to use the C-SPAN feed, which didn’t show Trump’s reaction during Starmer’s remarks:

Starmer: You mentioned Canada, I think you’re trying to find a divide that doesn’t exist Trump: That’s enough pic.twitter.com/qMchejYxUf — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2025

The White House feed, which we’ll pick up from the same point, shows both men and what — or who — Trump was saying “that’s enough” to:







It’s clear in the video of both men that he’s brushing aside an aggressive reporter that wants to talk over Trump and Starmer to get their point in.

Furthermore, as other people noted in the comments section, there were other inconsistencies with this interpretation — like the fact Starmer indicated Canada didn’t come up, meaning that it wasn’t exactly a matter of discussion:

he just said they didn’t discuss Canada in their meeting and that the journalist was fishing for a divide between the US & UK It’s perhaps not the most courageous stance but fair play for a PM to withhold commentary on bilateral negotiations that don’t involve them, is it not? — Art (@HardcoreCap) February 27, 2025

In the question, which begins at about 16:10, the reporter talks about Trump’s “repeated statements of desire to annex Canada” and wondered if “the king expressed any concern over the president’s apparent desire to remove one of his realms from his control.”

Starmer mentioned that it didn’t arise, likely for the obvious reason that Trump has been joking.

But mostly, people mocked the fact that this was another attempt to manufacture a fake crisis where one doesn’t exist:

Starmer: « You mentioned Canada, I think you’re trying to find a divide that doesn’t exist »…

If you listen to the whole script, it’s obvious that the “You” and “you’re” is directed to the journalist who is asking the question, not to President Trump. — Lionel Talbot 🍏🍎 (@TalbotLionel2) February 28, 2025

He was saying that’s enough questions after Starmer gave a decently long answer. The tweet makes it seem like that was directed at Starmer. — Pat Suwalski (@PatSuwalski) February 27, 2025

Yes, it does seem that way, because having gotten a thorough shellacking at the polls in November and with a more disciplined, focused Trump team the second time around in the White House, fake news has to be manufactured more blatantly.

Even this is some pretty petty stuff by that low standard, however. As a chiding progressive might say after a microaggression of some sort: Do better.

