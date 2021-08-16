Trump Slams Biden as Crises Pile Up: 'Who or What Will Joe Biden Surrender to Next?'

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden in a statement on Monday, asking, “Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next?”

“First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back. Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence,” Trump said.

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge. Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him, if they can find him,” the former president added.

The statement was soon followed by a second statement on Monday in which Trump added, “Can anyone even imagine taking out our Military before evacuating civilians and others who have been good to our Country and who should be allowed to seek refuge? In addition, these people left topflight and highly sophisticated equipment.”

The former president added, “Who can believe such incompetence? Under my Administration, all civilians and equipment would have been removed.”

The heated statements come as the Taliban has taken over much of the areas in Afghanistan formerly controlled by the U.S. armed forces.

The State Department on Sunday told Americans in Kabul that their best chance of survival is to hide.

“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan said in a statement published on its website.

The embassy then told everyone that even as the Taliban took over Kabul, it is vital to have the proper paperwork in order.

And access to electrical power and a working Wi-Fi connection are apparently necessary, too.

“U.S. citizens wanting assistance in departing the country should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States, and must complete this Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group,” the embassy notice said.

“Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart,” it said.

“Please do so as soon as possible. You must complete this form even if you’ve previously submitted your information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.”

In an earlier statement, Trump said Biden must step down because he’s failing the country both internationally and domestically, from decimating the economy to eroding America’s energy independence to not securing the southern border.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the former president said Sunday via his Save America PAC.

Trump suggested that a real leader would’ve executed the pullout in an organized, strategic manner, but Biden failed because he “wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!”

Over the weekend, Taliban terrorists quickly took control of most of the country in anticipation of Biden’s promised, unconditional troop withdrawal by Sept. 11.

