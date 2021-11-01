Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday blasting President Joe Biden over his failures in Afghanistan and beyond, claiming world leaders are “laughing at Biden.”

The statement was released following videos of Biden apparently falling asleep during Monday’s COP26 conference in Scotland and later apologizing to world leaders over America leaving the Paris Accord, blaming Trump for “putting us behind the eight ball.”

“It is very interesting that Afghanistan, and our horrible and incompetent withdrawal, losing soldiers and leaving $Billions of military equipment, was when people really began to realize how horrible this Socialism/Communism direction for America has become,” Trump said.

NEW! “It is very interesting that Afghanistan, and our horrible and incompetent withdrawal, losing soldiers and leaving $Billions of military equipment, was when people really began to realize how horrible this Socialism/Communism direction for America has become… pic.twitter.com/NgFjuHxwT7 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 1, 2021

Trump also said Biden is being laughed at by world leaders during his time in Europe.

“We have never been thought of so poorly as we are right now, including the fact that the leaders of foreign countries, all of whom are at the top of their game, are laughing at Biden as he makes the rounds in Europe,” the former president said.

“So low and so bad for America,” Trump added. “There has never been a time like it!”

“There has never been a time like it!” – President Donald J. Trump — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 1, 2021

Should Trump run for president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (274 Votes) No: 7% (21 Votes)

Biden was criticized across social media after apparently falling asleep during the COP26 Climate Summit opening speeches, closing his eyes at one point for approximately 20 seconds.

Biden traveled to the United Nations climate conference on Monday to support a new legislative framework destined to become the largest in America’s history to address climate change.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Joe Biden falls asleep at the Climate Change Conference then one of his aides wakes him up . pic.twitter.com/TmX9rf2meM — Maddashell (@Maddashell1) November 1, 2021

As the speaker said, “You are in a position of extraordinary power,” Biden’s eyes closed, with his arms folded while sitting upright in a chair among other attendees.

After the video plays for almost a full minute, an assistant appears at the president’s side to wake him with what was apparently an important message. The speech then ends with Biden and the audience applauding.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.