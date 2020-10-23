Login
Trump Slams Biden: You're Just a Typical Politician, Joe, You Can Do Better

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 22, 2020 at 7:37pm
President Donald Trump revived the anti-establishment rhetoric of his successful 2016 Oval Office bid Thursday night, hammering Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a “typical politician.”

The sortie came during the second and final debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle as Biden directly addressed the American family, pivoting away from the topic of his son Hunter’s controversial foreign business dealings.

“They’re in trouble,” Biden said, looking straight into the camera. “We should be talking about your families, but that’s the last thing he wants to talk about.”

“That is a typical statement — excuse me,” Trump responded, cut off by moderator Kristen Welker. “One second, please.”

“That’s the typical political statement. ‘Let’s get off this China thing.’ And then he looks, ‘The family, around the table.’ Everything. Just a typical politician when I see them. I’m not a typical politician. That’s why I got elected,” the president added.

“That was, ‘Let’s get off the subject of China. Let’s talk around, sitting around the table.’ Come on, Joe. You can do better than that.”

The moment was a hit on social media, resonating strongly with Trump’s longtime base.

He would go on to take a similar angle of attack later in the night, alleging on numerous occasions that Biden and other establishment figures were “all talk and no action.”

“@POTUS @realDonaldTrump rediscovers the core of his appeal to voters, both in 2016 and today,” American journalist James Rosen wrote shortly after the interaction.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

“Trump calling out Biden’s cliched ‘let’s talk about your family around the kitchen table’ bulls— was good and exactly why people like him,” political commentator Matt Walsh said.

“Of course the moderator stepped all over it.”

Even former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, Trump’s most prominent establishment media opponent from the 2016 election cycle, was quick to praise the interaction as a “tell-it-like-it-is moment.”

“[Donald Trump] w/the tell-it-like-it-is moment: he pivots off of China and looks at the audience. Typical politician. I’m not one. That’s why I won.”

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, regularly co-hosting the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live." Sciascia first joined up with The Western Journal as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018, before graduating with a degree in criminal justice and political science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he served as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper and worked briefly as a political operative with the Massachusetts Republican Party. His work has also appeared in The Daily Caller.







