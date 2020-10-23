President Donald Trump revived the anti-establishment rhetoric of his successful 2016 Oval Office bid Thursday night, hammering Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a “typical politician.”

The sortie came during the second and final debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle as Biden directly addressed the American family, pivoting away from the topic of his son Hunter’s controversial foreign business dealings.

“They’re in trouble,” Biden said, looking straight into the camera. “We should be talking about your families, but that’s the last thing he wants to talk about.”

“That is a typical statement — excuse me,” Trump responded, cut off by moderator Kristen Welker. “One second, please.”

“That’s the typical political statement. ‘Let’s get off this China thing.’ And then he looks, ‘The family, around the table.’ Everything. Just a typical politician when I see them. I’m not a typical politician. That’s why I got elected,” the president added.

“That was, ‘Let’s get off the subject of China. Let’s talk around, sitting around the table.’ Come on, Joe. You can do better than that.”

President Trump on Joe Biden: “Typical political statement — let’s get off this China thing. And then he looks: ‘The family, around the table, everything.’ Just a typical politician when I see them. I’m not a typical politician.” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/U5o5VZIw1n — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

The moment was a hit on social media, resonating strongly with Trump’s longtime base.

He would go on to take a similar angle of attack later in the night, alleging on numerous occasions that Biden and other establishment figures were “all talk and no action.”

“@POTUS @realDonaldTrump rediscovers the core of his appeal to voters, both in 2016 and today,” American journalist James Rosen wrote shortly after the interaction.

“I’m not a typical politician.” — @POTUS @realDonaldTrump rediscovers the core of his appeal to voters, both in 2016 and today. #PresidentialDebate2020 — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 23, 2020

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

“Trump calling out Biden’s cliched ‘let’s talk about your family around the kitchen table’ bulls— was good and exactly why people like him,” political commentator Matt Walsh said.

“Of course the moderator stepped all over it.”

Trump calling out Biden’s cliched “let’s talk about your family around the kitchen table” bullshit was good and exactly why people like him. Of course the moderator stepped all over it. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 23, 2020

JOE BIDEN IS A “TYPICAL POLITICIAN” Fact Check: True — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) October 23, 2020

Even former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, Trump’s most prominent establishment media opponent from the 2016 election cycle, was quick to praise the interaction as a “tell-it-like-it-is moment.”

DT w/the tell-it-like-it-is moment: he pivots off of China and looks at the audience. Typical politician. I’m not one. That’s why I won. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020

“[Donald Trump] w/the tell-it-like-it-is moment: he pivots off of China and looks at the audience. Typical politician. I’m not one. That’s why I won.”

