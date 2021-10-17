Trump Slams Biden's DOJ for Giving McCabe Pension Back: 'Another Mockery to Our Country'

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe has his pension back even after being fired for cause because he lied about leaks to the media — and it’s a political decision former President Donald Trump is calling “another mockery to our country.”

According to the Daily Caller, McCabe will get his pension back as part of a settlement with the Department of Justice announced last week.

“In addition to receiving his pension going forward, McCabe will also receive $200,000 in back pension pay and $539,000 in attorneys’ fees, as part of an agreement with the DOJ signed Thursday,” the Daily Caller reported.

“Then-Attorney General (AG) Jeff Sessions fired McCabe two days before his scheduled retirement in March 2018, after an inspector general (IG) report found that he authorized leaks about the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation.”

That IG report found that in 2016, McCabe was behind a leak to The Wall Street Journal regarding an investigation into the Clinton Foundation for an article published nine days prior to the presidential election. In the piece, the Journal reported there were disagreements in the FBI camp regarding how to investigate Clinton emails discovered on the laptop of disgraced former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner.

Weiner, the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, had his laptop seized because of an unrelated investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a minor.

The IG report concluded McCabe’s leak was done “in a manner designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of Department leadership” and “concluded that McCabe’s disclosure of the existence of an ongoing investigation in this manner violated the FBI’s and the Department’s media policy and constituted misconduct.”

In addition, the report found he “lacked candor” when he talked with investigators — a euphemistic way of noting that if he didn’t lie by commission, a lie of omission wasn’t out of the question. At the very least, the report indicated he elided over the truth during his discussions with authorities on the matter; two of these talks were under oath.

Whatever the case may have been, according to a Daily Beast report from January of 2020, McCabe admitted some form of mendacity in his talks with investigators: “Yeah, I’m sorry,” he told internal FBI investigators, after originally telling the FBI he didn’t “know how the Journal story came to be.”

Thus, McCabe was fired for cause by Sessions before his retirement so that he wouldn’t collect his pension. McCabe felt he was wronged as part of an “unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him,” his suit alleged.

The DOJ, now under new management, was apparently inclined to agree — something which didn’t make the former president happy.

“Isn’t it terrible that all of Andrew McCabe’s benefits, pensions, salary, etc., were just fully reinstated by the Justice Department?” Trump said in a statement Friday, according to The Hill.

“This is yet another mockery to our Country. Among other things, McCabe’s wife received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from Hillary Clinton and the Democrats while Crooked Hillary was under investigation, which was quickly dropped, of course.”

McCabe’s wife Jill, who ran for state Senate in Virginia in 2015, received a $1.2 million donation from Hillary Clinton.

“What a bad chapter this has been for the once storied FBI—I hate to see it happening, so many GREAT people work there,” Trump said.

Of course, McCabe is spinning the Biden Department of Justice deciding the Trump Department of Justice was too harsh on one of the Democrats’ own as some sort of victory for truth, justice and the American way.

“Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and Civil Service personnel decisions,” said McCabe in a statement to The New York Times.

“I hope that this result encourages the men and women of the FBI to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation.”

But he still worries:

“I mean, I feel better, but I don’t feel free,” McCabe told CNN, according to the Washington Examiner. “I mean, I don’t kid myself to think that the president is going to put aside his horrific judgment, his constant lying, and his tormenting of me and my family. I’m sure this will just add another log to the fire. He’ll probably be saying all kinds of things about it tomorrow. But you know what, I’m just to the point where I don’t care. I don’t care what that guy has to say.”

Fine. Care about the facts. You “lacked candor” — what an understatement — when you talked to the FBI about your self-serving leaks about Hillary Clinton and then went ballistic when you were expected to be held accountable for that.

You called it a political witch-hunt and are now trying to paint this as a vendetta by Donald Trump when it was your own malfeasance that led to this.

“What a bad chapter this has been for the once storied FBI,” indeed. McCabe may not care about what Trump says, except the former president got it right.

The only good thing to come out of this settlement is that — pension or not — Americans can now look in the rearview mirror for the days when McDabe was a high-ranking FBI official — even the bureau’s acting director at one point, as the New York Post noted.

The bad part is with President Joe Biden in the White House and Merrick Garland as attorney general, the country can’t expect much of an improvement.

