Trump Slams Canada's Support for Palestinian Statehood, Warns of Trade Consequences

President Donald Trump put Canada on notice Thursday that its plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September will directly impact its ability to finish a new trade deal with the United States.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” the president posted on Truth Social.

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement, in part, “Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution — an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security.”

He revealed that his country plans to recognize the “State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.”

Carney argued that a negotiated settlement between Israel and the Palestinians is “no longer tenable,” particularly in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks that left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead and saw 250 taken hostage.

Israel responded by invading Gaza to take out the Hamas militants and free as many Israeli hostages as possible. The Palestinian Health Ministry claims that over 60,000 Gazans have been killed, but does not specify how many of those are Hamas terrorists, according to Reuters.

In January 2025, Israel said it had killed nearly 20,000 Hamas fighters. As of this week, the Israeli Defense Forces have lost 454 of its soldiers in combat in Gaza, with an additional 2,840 others injured.

Carney contended, “Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued on multiple occasions that his nation’s agreement to pull out of Gaza in 2005 was the trial run for a two-state solution, and it ended horribly for his country.

The Palestinians proceeded to elect Hamas in January 2006 to rule them, and the terrorist organization has used Gaza as a base of operations to militarily strike at the Jewish people ever since.

A poll released in March 2024 found 71 percent of Palestinians surveyed supported Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. This survey works against Carney’s proposition that there is an “innate desire” for peaceful coexistence among most Palestinians.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post reported in June that a Pew Research poll conducted earlier this year found only 21 percent of Israelis believe a peaceful coexistence with a Palestinian state is possible.

Pew Research reported in September 2023, before the Hamas attack, that just 35 percent of Israelis believed a two-state solution would work, down from 50 percent in 2013.

Carney’s call for an enforced two-state solution comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday that his nation will recognize a Palestinian state by September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump was asked by a reporter during his return flight from the United Kingdom on Tuesday what he thought of pressuring Israel into a “longer-term solution.”

“If you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas — and I’m not about to do that,” the president said.

REPORTER: “Is there any use at all in pressuring Israel now to come to some sort of longer-term solution?”@POTUS: “If you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas — and I’m not about to do that.” pic.twitter.com/H0tQazzqUy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 30, 2025

In addition to Canada and the United Kingdom, France and Saudi Arabia have come out in support of a United Nations-imposed two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

