Trump Slams Comey Hours Before Much-Anticipated Interview: ‘Worst FBI Director Ever’

Hours before former FBI Director James Comey’s interview airs on ABC’s “20/20,” President Donald Trump had a few choice words when it came to the disgraced employee.

On Sunday, the president took to Twitter to suggest that the “slippery” former director was the worst the FBI has ever had.

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Comey’s new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” will be released Tuesday. In excerpts provided to the media ahead of its release, Comey details his career before, during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, going so far as to chronicle the mishandling of Hillary Clinton’s email server scandal, attending what he called a “loyalty dinner” a week after Trump’s election and the power struggle of politics between it all.

After the excerpt that referenced the newly-elected president attempting to lure Comey into loyalty was released, Trump fired back in another Twitter post by calling the former director “self-serving.”

I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The tweets came shortly after ABC aired a clip Sunday morning from Comey’s “20/20” interview.

As reported by ABC News, the interview involved the disgraced FBI official speaking about discussions he had with Trump, one of which included the “dossier” that alleged Trump had promiscuous encounters with Moscow prostitutes back in 2013.

In his book, Comey said the 45th president reminded him of a “mafia boss” who demanded loyalty from his followers while feeling as if the whole world was against him. He also accused Trump of being a frequent liar.

“His leadership is transactional, ego-driven and about personal loyalty,” Comey wrote. He also said Trump was “untethered to truth and institutional values.”

Comey has scheduled a number of interviews to promote his book prior to its release.

According to Newsmax, the White House has been preparing for the backlash of its release and strategizing about how to discredit Comey.

“The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday.

“This is nothing more than a poorly executed PR stunt by Comey to desperately rehabilitate his tattered reputation and enrich his own bank account by peddling a book that belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section,” she added.

