Trump Slams Debra Messing for 'McCarthyism' and 'Racism,' Dubs Her 'The Mess'

Hollywood actress Debra Messing is really making a name for herself.

The former star of the sitcom “Will & Grace” had probably passed out of the consciousness of most of America before this weekend, when she and “W&G” co-star Eric McCormack demanded to know the names of those turning out for a planned fundraiser for President Donald Trump in Beverly Hills.

Now, she’s not only back in the public mind in a big way — she has a nickname bestowed on her Thursday morning by Trump himself.

To Trump, she’s now Debra “The Mess” Messing. As a creative effort it might not be exactly inspired, but the way things are going, she shouldn’t have any problem living up to it.

In his Twitter post, Trump also referred to Messing’s now-deleted tweet from the weekend that, according to NewsBusters, expressed support for a sign outside an Alabama church that declared a white vote for Trump is racism, and “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

“Bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

“She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism,” he added. “Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”

“If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

….said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

For those have who haven’t been following it, Messing and McCormack kicked off a controversy that’s lasted almost a week when they decided to demand the identities of everyone who turned out for the planned Beverly Hills fundraiser set for Sept. 17.

The reason they wanted the names wasn’t any great mystery — McCormack’s initial Twitter post on the subject made it clear this was a tacit effort in the making to blacklist Trump supporters from working in the world of entertainment.

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

Messing expressed similar sentiments in a tweet of her own, declaring “the public has a right to know.”

From a Hollywood liberal standpoint, it might have looked like a slam dunk way to get in good with the cool kids — launch a snide attack on a despised president and whatever supporters might be brave enough to show their faces in the leftist, elite world of Beverly Hills.

But for Messing and McCormack, it’s turned into a mess.

Not only have they been called out by the likes of “Seinfeld” actor John O’Hurley, one of the few outspoken conservatives in that part of the world, but they’ve also been slammed by people they might have thought would be on their side.

On Tuesday, “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg even joined in the criticism.

“This is not a good idea, OK?” Goldberg said on the show. “Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on and then people will be coming after you.”

Messing had to really mess up to get a harridan like Goldberg to talk sensibly on the topic of anything touching on Donald Trump.

And now, the former “Will & Grace” star is getting graced with a nickname of her own from the man in the Oval Office.

“The Mess” might not be inspired, but Messing’s sure living up to it.

